Aldi's Red Beans And Rice Mix Turns One Box Into A Full Meal For Under $10

Beans and rice have long been a budget pantry staple. It's quick, super-cheap, and versatile. While you can make red beans and rice from scratch, there's nothing wrong with using a boxed mix to speed up getting dinner on the table. If you're shopping at Aldi, you can take a simple box of store-brand beans and rice and create a full-out dinner for less than $10. There are a couple of different ways to create a protein- and fiber-packed dinner that will have you feeling satiated for hours.

Aldi Earthly Grains New Orleans Style Red Beans and Rice Mix (just a heads up — one of the biggest changes coming to Aldi is updated packaging) offers a flavorful meal base you can use in a variety of ways to create filling meals. It retails for $1.75 in Pennsylvania, but the price may vary slightly depending on your location. Each box makes about 3 ½ 1-cup prepared servings, so you can either use the box to create a full-family meal or enjoy plenty of leftovers the next day or two. While there are some dried beans in the mix, you might want to add a can (they're less than a dollar at Aldi) to make your meal heftier. Then, you can top the mix off with protein of your choice — and you've got tons of easy-on-the-wallet options at Aldi. Add ground chicken or turkey, or sausages like Italian, smoked, or flavored to create a balanced meal for less than $10.