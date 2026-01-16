To Save The Most Money On Groceries, Always Buy This On Sale

Grocery prices increased nearly 30% nationwide between early 2020 and late 2025. As a result, consumers are trying to stretch those dollars by building grocery lists around weekly flyers, which often hide the best deals. If you're looking to save the most money on any given food category at the grocery store, always buy meat when it's on sale; that's when your dollars go the furthest.

There are a few ways to hunt down meat sales. If you have a specific brand in mind, sometimes signing up for that brand's emails can result in coupons on your next purchase of that product. Weekly circulars, of course, are a good way to spot meat sales, and even following your favorite meat brands and your local grocery store on social media can clue you in to different sales. Certain stores might also mark down meats on certain days of the week, so if you don't mind shopping around, you could potentially find multiple deals throughout the week. Make sure to price compare with meat's regular prices, too, so you don't get fooled by red tag sales.