How A Plate Of 25‑cent Ribs Changed Kansas City BBQ Forever

Barbecue and Kansas City, Missouri, are as inseparable as pork ribs and sauce. The city's been dubbed the "Barbecue Capital of the World" and it even has its own barbecue museum. Like other regions in the U.S. — from St. Louis to California's Central Coast — it also has its own style. In the case of Kansas City, it all started with 25-cent pit-smoked meat sold wrapped in newspaper by the self-proclaimed "King of Barbecue" Henry Perry. He's been credited with bringing barbecue to the city. Born in Tennessee in 1875, he arrived in Kansas City in 1907 after working as a cook on a steamboat on the Mississippi River.

Perry learned his craft while still a child. By the time he arrived in Kansas City, he was ready to wow its residents with his prowess. It was the perfect spot to make a living at his chosen profession. The city was a major meat processing center with access to hard woods, Perry's preferred cooking fuel. He only used hickory and oak, since, he told The Call newspaper in 1932, "the meat gets that delicious flavor, which is the cause of the tremendous popularity of barbecued meats." He began selling from a stand in the garment district in 1908, but as his business flourished, he eventually moved to 19th Street and Highland Avenue, where Kansas Citians, both Black and white, came to eat.