This Underrated Central California Coast BBQ Style Deserves A Spot On Your Grill This Weekend

The word barbecue conjures up a number of varied images, depending on where you live in the U.S. When you want to grill like a master, you may reach for one of your favorite regional barbecue sauces or learn how to smoke it just right. But this is a regional style of barbecue that doesn't even use a sauce or a smoker. Santa Maria-style barbecue is a 150-year-old tradition that came from local ranching in the Santa Maria Valley region of the Central California coast.

To explain this underappreciated style of barbecue, we reached out to an expert on the subject for a Chowhound exclusive. Everett Walcott is the executive chef for Ironhorse Restaurant & Bar at the Cambria Hotel Templeton–Paso Robles. Walcott says, "Santa Maria–style barbecue is a California original defined by its open-fire grilling rather than smoking. The meat is cooked on a Santa Maria grill, a live-fire setup with a hand-cranked grate that can be raised or lowered over hot coals for precise heat control."

Santa Maria barbecue is traditionally cooked over local red oak wood, which gives the meat a milder, sweeter flavor than hickory or mesquite. "Many people equate barbecue with low-and-slow smoking, but Santa Maria–style barbecue takes a different approach: live-fire grilling," he says. "The meat is rarely coated in sauce, since its flavor comes from red oak smoke and simple seasoning rather than heavy marinades."