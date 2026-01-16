Give Mac And Cheese A French Twist With This Canned Ingredient

Homemade mac and cheese is the perfect comfort food. From the crispy, buttery breadcrumbs on top to the cheese that coats the noodles in every bite, it's hard to improve on a classic. That said, one variation that might take your homemade mac and cheese to the next level is adding a can of French onion soup to the mix. Adding canned soup can introduce a surprising depth of flavor and a certain je ne sais quoi to mac and cheese.

French onion soup and homemade mac and cheese both offer savory umami bites, and the caramelized onions in canned French onion soup add an unexpected acidity and sweetness to mac and cheese. Individually, each dish has a rich, delectable cheese topping and crispy bread crumbs on top. They're also both perfect meals to warm you up on a chilly day, and combining the two is the perfect way to wow guests at a winter dinner party (or to wow yourself while binging TV, obviously).

Adding French onion soup to your homemade mac and cheese recipe is pretty simple. Stir in the French onion soup once you've built your roux, then mix in the milk, cheese, and cooked pasta before popping it in the oven. You'll likely want to cut down on (or eliminate) any added salt in the recipe, as the soup contains a hefty amount of sodium on its own.