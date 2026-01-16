Give Mac And Cheese A French Twist With This Canned Ingredient
Homemade mac and cheese is the perfect comfort food. From the crispy, buttery breadcrumbs on top to the cheese that coats the noodles in every bite, it's hard to improve on a classic. That said, one variation that might take your homemade mac and cheese to the next level is adding a can of French onion soup to the mix. Adding canned soup can introduce a surprising depth of flavor and a certain je ne sais quoi to mac and cheese.
French onion soup and homemade mac and cheese both offer savory umami bites, and the caramelized onions in canned French onion soup add an unexpected acidity and sweetness to mac and cheese. Individually, each dish has a rich, delectable cheese topping and crispy bread crumbs on top. They're also both perfect meals to warm you up on a chilly day, and combining the two is the perfect way to wow guests at a winter dinner party (or to wow yourself while binging TV, obviously).
Adding French onion soup to your homemade mac and cheese recipe is pretty simple. Stir in the French onion soup once you've built your roux, then mix in the milk, cheese, and cooked pasta before popping it in the oven. You'll likely want to cut down on (or eliminate) any added salt in the recipe, as the soup contains a hefty amount of sodium on its own.
Maximize flavor in French onion mac and cheese
Combining French onion soup and mac and cheese is pretty straightforward, but there are more ways to elevate your dish. You'll want to think about your mac and cheese toppings, and maybe lean toward making them a bit more French-onion-esque. For instance, you might want to swap out the thick layer of cheddar cheese that tops most homemade mac and cheese recipes in favor of Gruyère or Comté (or both). You can certainly stick with the normal buttery breadcrumbs on top of your mac and cheese, but you could also trade them out for fried onions with a flavorful crunch. You'll get the same greasy, savory goodness while also giving a nod to the humble can of soup that took your mac and cheese from "pretty good" to "most-requested side dish."
If you're feeling ambitious (like, seriously ambitious, and you've got time to kill), you can forgo the can and make fresh French onion soup on your own. Don't make the mistake of choosing the wrong onions, and give yourself plenty of time for the caramelization process to complete (it takes a couple of hours to get the job done right). If you're going through the process from scratch, you might want to set aside some of your caramelized onions to top the mac and cheese as a finishing touch.