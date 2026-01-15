The US State That's Home To The World's Largest Pizzeria

Good pizza always hits the spot, whether you get a slice from a street food stand or at the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in your state. There are some places worth making the pizza pilgrimage for. While popcorn may be the official state snack of Illinois, Chicago is famous for some of the hands-down best deep-dish pizza — so it's no surprise it's also home to the world's largest pizzeria: Aurelio's Pizza.

What once began as a small, four-table pizza spot became a franchise that has officially taken the title of the world's largest pizzeria. Joe Aurelio Jr. first opened Aurelio's Pizza in 1959 in Homewood, Illinois — a south Chicago suburb. With the help of a $2,500 loan, the pizzeria grew from selling just a few pizzas a night to becoming one of the most talked-about spots by the mid-60s. After perfecting the all-important dough recipe and tomato sauce, growth accelerated, leading to Aurelio's to move to a larger space. This location started as a 75-table eatery and eventually doubled in size. After years of success, Aurelio purchased a three-story, 10,000-square-foot warehouse building that later expanded to 13,000 square feet, capable of seating 650 hungry pizza-lovers.

The flagship eatery has been serving the Illinois culinary scene since 1977 and remains a staple in the community. It has also been recognized as the fifth oldest pizzeria in the country. Aurelio's Pizza currently operates in 38 locations across six states.