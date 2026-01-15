The US State That's Home To The World's Largest Pizzeria
Good pizza always hits the spot, whether you get a slice from a street food stand or at the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in your state. There are some places worth making the pizza pilgrimage for. While popcorn may be the official state snack of Illinois, Chicago is famous for some of the hands-down best deep-dish pizza — so it's no surprise it's also home to the world's largest pizzeria: Aurelio's Pizza.
What once began as a small, four-table pizza spot became a franchise that has officially taken the title of the world's largest pizzeria. Joe Aurelio Jr. first opened Aurelio's Pizza in 1959 in Homewood, Illinois — a south Chicago suburb. With the help of a $2,500 loan, the pizzeria grew from selling just a few pizzas a night to becoming one of the most talked-about spots by the mid-60s. After perfecting the all-important dough recipe and tomato sauce, growth accelerated, leading to Aurelio's to move to a larger space. This location started as a 75-table eatery and eventually doubled in size. After years of success, Aurelio purchased a three-story, 10,000-square-foot warehouse building that later expanded to 13,000 square feet, capable of seating 650 hungry pizza-lovers.
The flagship eatery has been serving the Illinois culinary scene since 1977 and remains a staple in the community. It has also been recognized as the fifth oldest pizzeria in the country. Aurelio's Pizza currently operates in 38 locations across six states.
What to expect when dining at Aurelio's Pizza, the world's largest pizzeria
Chicago is no stranger to good pizza joints (even celebs make a point of visiting), but Aurelio's Pizza has a special family-owned charm that remains despite the scale. In an interview with PMQ Pizza, Joe Aurelio III, the son of Joe Jr. and the current CEO and president of the company, explained that his father prioritised innovative technology to make the pizzas stand out, including a stainless steel lifting rack to guarantee crispy pizza. Guests also appreciate the old pizza oven which adds a touch of nostalgia.
The restaurant's signature thin-crust tavern-style pizza is a hit. Toppings are ordered through the original number system set in place in 1959, and specialty and gluten-free pies are also available. Whether you opt for thin crust, stuffed crust, or calabrese, you'll be in for a treat. "Aurelio's is the best, most authentic Chicago-style pizza....It's the sauce. It's unique," one Facebook user wrote. The pizzeria isn't just loved by fans — it's award-winning. In 2016, the Chicago Eater named Aurelio's Pizza the best pizzeria in the city.
Aurilo's isn't just popular for its pizza. It also offers other Italian American classics like pasta, meatball subs, Italian sausage, and Italian beef sandwiches. But if you visit the restaurant in Homewood, be prepared to be wowed by the myriad photographs and memories on the walls. Despite its warehouse-level size, the pizzeria maintains a homey vibe, preserving decades of pizza memories.