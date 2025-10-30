The Chicago Pizza So Good, Even Celebs Can't Get Enough

There's something about the pizza served at Professor Pizza in Chicago that pulls in people who could actually eat anywhere they like. And it's all because of the man who owns them, award-winning pizzaiolo Tony Scardino, who serves up more than just dough and cheese — this is seriously good pie. Growing up in an Italian-American household with the love of pizza instilled in him, Tony went on to train under Tony Gemignani — himself a world pizza champion — and it's because of these accolades that you'll find Professor Pizza's two locations filled with locals and celebrities alike. People like Kevin James, Jason Alexander, and Sarah Sherman have been known to drop in for a slice, drawn in by Tony's rep and creativity.

The menu itself reads like a love letter to regional pizza styles: you'll find Detroit-style, grandma pies, and even a version that is a shout-out to the lesser known type of Chicago-style pizza — the tavern-cut, crispy kind that Chicago locals have been enjoying for decades. Scardino's secret to good pizza isn't complicated, he gives each pie its own treatment, with some doughs fermented for days to coax out their subtle tang and complexity. And Scardino has earned plenty of press along the way, Professor Pizza often gets a mentions on Chicago "best of" lists that read like reports for the best pizza in every state.