The Chicago Pizza So Good, Even Celebs Can't Get Enough
There's something about the pizza served at Professor Pizza in Chicago that pulls in people who could actually eat anywhere they like. And it's all because of the man who owns them, award-winning pizzaiolo Tony Scardino, who serves up more than just dough and cheese — this is seriously good pie. Growing up in an Italian-American household with the love of pizza instilled in him, Tony went on to train under Tony Gemignani — himself a world pizza champion — and it's because of these accolades that you'll find Professor Pizza's two locations filled with locals and celebrities alike. People like Kevin James, Jason Alexander, and Sarah Sherman have been known to drop in for a slice, drawn in by Tony's rep and creativity.
The menu itself reads like a love letter to regional pizza styles: you'll find Detroit-style, grandma pies, and even a version that is a shout-out to the lesser known type of Chicago-style pizza — the tavern-cut, crispy kind that Chicago locals have been enjoying for decades. Scardino's secret to good pizza isn't complicated, he gives each pie its own treatment, with some doughs fermented for days to coax out their subtle tang and complexity. And Scardino has earned plenty of press along the way, Professor Pizza often gets a mentions on Chicago "best of" lists that read like reports for the best pizza in every state.
Why this spot stands out from the usual Chicago pizza joint
What keeps people coming back to Professor Pizza isn't the fact that you may spot a celebrity — it's all about the flavors themselves, which are a labor of love from the years Tony Scardino spent learning about pizza. Reviewers rave about the pizza's crust, noting that it's crispy on the outside but soft on the inside, and the sauce gets plenty of love too, with notes of garlic and basil. All put together, it all tastes like the work of someone obsessed with dough science, which tracks for Scardino, a guy whose moniker is literally Professor Pizza.
That stream of celebrity names makes even more sense given one of the pizzeria's locations is right next door to Chicago's legendary Second City improv theater. From there, it's very easy for actors and comedians to wander in after shows: hence the likes of Nick Kroll, Jessica Kirson, and Sebastian Maniscalco having been spotted with a slice in hand. Between the celebrity endorsements and a menu lineup that spans many different types of pizza, it's easy to see why this establishment keeps finding itself in the spotlight.