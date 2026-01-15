The $1.25 Breakfast Snack At Dollar Tree That's A Dupe Of This Popular Brand

It's worth carving out time for breakfast every morning — it can improve your heart health and reduce brain fog, among other reasons. Breakfast is one more meal to fit into your grocery budget, but if you shop at Dollar Tree, you can grab a box of Sunbest Mixed Berry Pastry Crisps for only $1.25, and they taste just like the Special K version.

Dollar Tree offers inexpensive, off-brand products that are often dupes of other popular, pricier brands, whether it's a Cheddar Bay Biscuit dupe or a frozen meal that's better than takeout. Dollar Tree's Mixed Berry Pastry Crisps look almost visually identical to the Special K Bar Strawberry Chewy Pastry Crisps and have a similar flavor and texture. Both brands are packaged with two per foil wrap. One box of the Dollar Tree Sunbest crisps offers four packages, or eight total crisps, for $1.25, while one standard box of Special K's version offers six packages, or 12 total crisps, for $3.69 (though prices may vary slightly depending on where you purchase them). The Dollar Tree version is cheaper, coming out to just under $0.16 per individual crisp, while Special K's cost nearly double at right around $0.31 per crisp.