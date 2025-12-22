Dollar Tree Has A Red Lobster Biscuit Mix Dupe For Just $1.25

Dollar Tree is known for having more affordable grocery items, and it even has a few things that are comparable to name-brand products, like Starbucks' studded cups. If you've ever had Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits, then you know they're the ultimate side dish, and the at-home mix is pretty popular among fans. But it turns out Dollar Tree's Harvest Hill Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix is a near-total dupe with a much lower price tag.

On Dollar Tree's website, the Harvest Hill brand retails for $1.25 per box; however, the minimum purchase quantity online is 12, so you might want to find this one in stores. On Amazon, one box of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits retails for $3.44, or close to triple the price of the Harvest Hill version, though you might be able to look around and find it for cheaper. Plus, reviews suggest the Dollar Tree version is worth the purchase. One YouTube reviewer described the Harvest Hill brand as "moist, tender... I feel like I'm at a restaurant." The biscuits got bonus points for being easy to make and turning out not too greasy as well. And on the dollar store's website, another user described them as "very moist" and said the brand "tastes just like Red Lobster Biscuit mix for much less."