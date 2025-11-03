The Budget-Friendly Takeout Alternative Hiding In Dollar Tree's Frozen Aisle
When you don't feel like cooking dinner, takeout is an easy alternative. The downside is that it tends to be expensive, especially if you have to factor in delivery fees and a tip. Instead of overspending, find your local Dollar Tree and head to the freezer aisle for one frozen food brand that mimics takeout with a much lower price tag: Bellisio Foods frozen meals.
While some frozen meals aren't worth buying, Bellisio's "Eat!" brand offers several different cuisine types, and the price tag is pretty hard to believe: Just $1.25 per meal at Dollar Tree. There are quite a few different frozen meals offered, including chicken Alfredo, beef and broccoli, and a chicken fajita bowl, meaning there's something to satisfy almost any cuisine cravings.
If Bellisio's Eat! brand doesn't sound familiar, you might recognize some of Bellision's other frozen entrée brands. Boston Market, Atkins, and even White Castle's frozen meals are all produced through the brand, along with several other companies like Quest Pizzas and Michelina's.
Bellisio's Eat! brand has positive reviews from customers
Dollar Tree's website leaves room for customers to review products, and for the price tag, people are surprised by how good the quality of these meals is. "This is surprisingly a great food item," one person wrote on the product page for the brand's beef and broccoli dish, "... and knowing how cheap it is for how good it tastes, I would definitely recommend." Another user mentioned that they add some additional vegetables to the brand's chicken lo mein dinner and eat it multiple times per week.
Besides the Eat! line being both affordable and tasty, Dollar Tree offers other Bellisio frozen foods, including Michelina's meals and snacks. Michelina's has received mixed reviews, with Chowhound's frozen meal ranking suggesting it's not worth buying the frozen entrées; however, Reddit users r/frozendinners subreddit suggest the brand's pizza rolls are worth a try. A few people said these rolls were better than Totino's, with some suggesting it's better to prepare these in the air fryer or toaster oven rather than the microwave for optimal flavor and texture. Regardless, for meals that well-priced, they're worth a shot.