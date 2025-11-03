The Budget-Friendly Takeout Alternative Hiding In Dollar Tree's Frozen Aisle

When you don't feel like cooking dinner, takeout is an easy alternative. The downside is that it tends to be expensive, especially if you have to factor in delivery fees and a tip. Instead of overspending, find your local Dollar Tree and head to the freezer aisle for one frozen food brand that mimics takeout with a much lower price tag: Bellisio Foods frozen meals.

While some frozen meals aren't worth buying, Bellisio's "Eat!" brand offers several different cuisine types, and the price tag is pretty hard to believe: Just $1.25 per meal at Dollar Tree. There are quite a few different frozen meals offered, including chicken Alfredo, beef and broccoli, and a chicken fajita bowl, meaning there's something to satisfy almost any cuisine cravings.

If Bellisio's Eat! brand doesn't sound familiar, you might recognize some of Bellision's other frozen entrée brands. Boston Market, Atkins, and even White Castle's frozen meals are all produced through the brand, along with several other companies like Quest Pizzas and Michelina's.