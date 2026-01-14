Stop Overspending On Olive Garden Dressing: Get A Copycat At Walmart For Less

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you ask people about Olive Garden, chances are that you'll encounter some who rave about Olive Garden appetizers (which we taste tested and ranked), and some who are big fans of a favorite salad dressing that can be ordered with the Never-Ending Soup, Salad, & Breadsticks deal. Luckily, you can enjoy your favorite Olive Garden dressing flavor at home, as the restaurant chain sells bottled dressings at the grocery store. However, for thrifty shoppers, there is a less expensive, comparable version made by Walmart you might want to check out.

One Olive Garden dressing flavor in particular, Signature Italian Salad Dressing, is a hit among many and is often gushed about on social media. In Chowhound's taste test of store-bought Italian dressings, the Olive Garden Italian came in a respectable second place. One thing some of the dressing's fans on social media have discovered is that a copycat brand from Walmart tastes almost exactly like the original: Walmart's store branded Great Value Restaurant Style Italian Dressing.

In a side-by-side taste test, YouTube reviewer Janice's Kentucky Kitchen expressed surprise at how much the Great Value brand tastes like Olive Garden's dressing, while celebrating the price. At a cost of $1.97 for a 16-ounce bottle, Great Value Restaurant Style Italian Dressing beats the Olive Garden price, with Olive Garden Signature Italian Dressing costing $5.68 for a 24-ounce bottle. To get a sense of the savings by doing the math, you'll find the price of 32 ounces of the Great Value brand would cost $3.94, which is still less than a smaller 24-ounce bottle of the name brand.