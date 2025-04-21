We Tried Every Appetizer At Olive Garden And There's A Clear Winner
Olive Garden has immortalized itself as a staple of American dining, and for good reason. With virtually unlimited breadsticks, a variety of Italian soups, and specially-served salad with its delicious signature Italian dressing (which, happily, you can now buy in stores all over), it's no surprise that Olive Garden has found a special place in our hearts. And, of course, its pasta entrees are insanely delectable too. But what about Olive Garden's arguably slightly less well-known appetizers? With nine great options to choose from, what's the best selection?
Luckily, Chowhound has done the laborious work of trying and ranking every single Olive Garden appetizer. We didn't factor in price, since it varies across the different restaurants, but we did evaluate the foods based on flavor, texture, mouthfeel, and overall quality. In the end, one dish undoubtedly took the No. 1 spot: Shrimp Fritto Misto. Put simply, we couldn't stop eating it.
All of the hot items on the plate, which included shrimp, bell peppers, and onions, were fried, resulting in a perfectly light and airy bite every time. The appetizer also comes with marinara and spicy ranch, so there's more choice for dipping. And, if you can't finish this surprisingly hefty side meal, don't worry: The air fryer works great to reheat the delectably fried pieces once you get home.
Start with the shrimp, end with a seafood-stuffed stomach
If you want to go all-out on the seafood, you certainly can. Olive Garden has a plethora of different dishes with various fish and crustaceans as the star. For instance, while you can (and should!) start with the Shrimp Fritto Misto, you could also order their calamari, which come fried and with a side of marinara and spicy ranch much like the other delicious appetizer. Sadly, though, there is no soup that contains fish or any seafood, so if you want to go for the full saltwater spread, you'll need to stick to other appetizers.
Olive Garden doesn't skimp when it comes to their classic entrees either. Of course, they have the iconic Shrimp Scampi, complete with asparagus and tomatoes, all tossed with angel hair pasta. But, did you know that the popular chain restaurant also offers several other iconic pasta dishes with a seafood addition? You can order Shrimp Carbonara or Shrimp Alfredo. Or you can get Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara.
There's even a Seafood Alfredo, which comes loaded with shrimp and scallops. Overwhelmed yet? Totally understandable; for an Italian spot, Olive Garden really does offer a lot of seafood options. And there's still one more: The Herb-Grilled Salmon (which is a great, lighter option, since it comes with broccoli and no pasta). And, if you're into pairing your seafood dishes with alcohol, there are plenty of sip-worthy wines on offer at Olive Garden too.