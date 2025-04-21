We Tried Every Appetizer At Olive Garden And There's A Clear Winner

Olive Garden has immortalized itself as a staple of American dining, and for good reason. With virtually unlimited breadsticks, a variety of Italian soups, and specially-served salad with its delicious signature Italian dressing (which, happily, you can now buy in stores all over), it's no surprise that Olive Garden has found a special place in our hearts. And, of course, its pasta entrees are insanely delectable too. But what about Olive Garden's arguably slightly less well-known appetizers? With nine great options to choose from, what's the best selection?

Luckily, Chowhound has done the laborious work of trying and ranking every single Olive Garden appetizer. We didn't factor in price, since it varies across the different restaurants, but we did evaluate the foods based on flavor, texture, mouthfeel, and overall quality. In the end, one dish undoubtedly took the No. 1 spot: Shrimp Fritto Misto. Put simply, we couldn't stop eating it.

All of the hot items on the plate, which included shrimp, bell peppers, and onions, were fried, resulting in a perfectly light and airy bite every time. The appetizer also comes with marinara and spicy ranch, so there's more choice for dipping. And, if you can't finish this surprisingly hefty side meal, don't worry: The air fryer works great to reheat the delectably fried pieces once you get home.