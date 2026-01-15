How To Identify A Meat Recall, According To The USDA

From the controversial Costco recall that led to 172,000 pounds of beef disposal to the Tyson chicken case that impacted millions of pounds of product, food recalls seem to happen regularly. So how do you stay in the loop when it comes to the safety of the chicken, eggs, and meat that you buy? The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), makes sure food items are safe and properly labeled. FSIS also shares recall information directly with consumers, helping you stay up to date on any products that might be affected.

You can regularly check the FSIS website to see the latest recalls, or sign up to receive recall notifications and alerts. These alerts usually share details that include the brand name, "best by" or "use by" dates, and photos to help you determine if what you bought is part of the recall.

If you've checked these details and are still unsure whether your meat is on the list, look for the USDA mark of inspection and establishment number (EST), which indicates where the meat was produced. This number can appear inside the seal, on a lid, a metal clip, or the tray, but it's a standard identifier on all meat packaging. If your product matches, follow the FSIS instructions for next steps, whether that means returning the product or discarding it safely.