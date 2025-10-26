The Tyson Chicken Recall That Impacted Millions Of Pounds Of Product

Food recalls, which often warn consumers of the risk of foodborne illness when eating accidentally contaminated products, can be scary. A 2019 recall of Tyson chicken products, however, was a little different than the standard warnings about salmonella and other pathogens that cause illness. The recall warned consumers that their Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products potentially contained pieces of metal, which could cause injury.

While products sold under the Tyson brand were affected, many store brands were also a part of the recall, including Walmart's Great Value and Aldi's Kirkwood. Generic chicken strip brands at Meijer, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, and Publix were also affected. The recall was massive and ended up including more than 11.8 million pounds of chicken products distributed throughout the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Bermuda, and Hong Kong. Contaminated products were sold to retailers, wholesalers, and restaurants (Tyson is a major supplier for KFC, for example), but were also served as a part of institutional meals — such as school lunches — in some states. Six customers complained of finding metal pieces in their precooked chicken products, three of whom said they sustained injuries due to the foreign materials in their food.