The Tyson Chicken Recall That Impacted Millions Of Pounds Of Product
Food recalls, which often warn consumers of the risk of foodborne illness when eating accidentally contaminated products, can be scary. A 2019 recall of Tyson chicken products, however, was a little different than the standard warnings about salmonella and other pathogens that cause illness. The recall warned consumers that their Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products potentially contained pieces of metal, which could cause injury.
While products sold under the Tyson brand were affected, many store brands were also a part of the recall, including Walmart's Great Value and Aldi's Kirkwood. Generic chicken strip brands at Meijer, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, and Publix were also affected. The recall was massive and ended up including more than 11.8 million pounds of chicken products distributed throughout the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Bermuda, and Hong Kong. Contaminated products were sold to retailers, wholesalers, and restaurants (Tyson is a major supplier for KFC, for example), but were also served as a part of institutional meals — such as school lunches — in some states. Six customers complained of finding metal pieces in their precooked chicken products, three of whom said they sustained injuries due to the foreign materials in their food.
How metal got into Tyson's chicken, and what Tyson has done to correct the problem
Some food recalls, such as those that warn consumers of bacterial contamination, are more understandable than others. It appears that the metal came from pieces of machinery used during the manufacturing process. Tyson voluntarily expanded the recall in an effort to reduce the risk of harm to its consumers, and said that it was taking additional steps to ensure the safety of its chicken products.
In a statement from the company, Barbara Masters, DVM, vice president of food policy, food, and agriculture for Tyson, stated, "We have discontinued use of the specific equipment believed to be associated with the metal fragments, and we will be installing metal-detecting X-ray machinery to replace the plant's existing metal-detection system." Masters also said Tyson would begin using a third-party video auditing system to ensure that metal didn't make its way into food products.
On ongoing saga: Metal appears in Tyson chicken again in 2023
Poor quality and taste isn't the only reason to keep the brand's chicken nuggets out of your grocery cart. While Tyson claimed that it took steps to stop the issue from happening again, it looks like the poultry giant may need to continue to examine its manufacturing practices. In 2023, Tyson recalled about 30,000 pounds of the brand's chicken nuggets due to a similar issue. Once again, people who purchased Tyson products reported metal fragments in their food.
The news of Tyson's second recall for metal fragments in food was met with public outrage. Social media users expressed frustration and detailed other negative experiences with Tyson products. Others questioned the company's quality control practices, with some citing the multiple recalls as the reason why they no longer purchase Tyson products. While the company has yet to top the list of the biggest food recalls in United States history, it's well on its way if it continues on its current path. No matter how hard a company works to keep food safe, however, recalls happen from time to time with processed foods. Check the FDA's website for the most up-to-date information so you can keep your pantry, fridge, and family safe.