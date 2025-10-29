The Controversial Costco Beef Recall That Led To 172,000 Pounds Of Product Disposal

Food recalls have become increasingly more common in recent years, with an 8% increase in recalls between 2023 and 2024 (via U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund). But even when considering some from years earlier, there are a handful of recalls that still haunt wholesale store Costco. Back in 1998, Costco made headlines when it was forced to recall 172,000 pounds of meat from 24 states after learning of potential E. coli contamination — a crisis that rattled shoppers because it was the first time a Costco-branded product had been recalled.

The contamination was discovered in response to a woman in New York becoming sick from E. coli after consuming Costco ground beef at a barbecue. Specifically, Kirkland Signature frozen beef patties were the contamination source. Once the USDA tested the beef patties, traces of E. coli were found. While Costco moved forward with the recall, it was noted that others who consumed beef from the same package at the barbecue did not get sick. The woman's illness could have been blamed on a lack of handwashing after touching the raw meat, which goes against proper food handling rules.