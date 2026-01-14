Give Your Bloody Mary An Extra Kick And Stir In This Fizzy Liquid

Every brunch connoisseur throughout the United States knows two things for certain: brunch isn't just a late breakfast (it's its own thing), and bloody marys are one of the best ways to unwind after a long week. This savory cocktail alternative to the almighty mimosa may look like a simple glass of tomato juice garnished with lemon and celery, but components such as top-shelf vodka, Tabasco sauce, and horseradish impart a complexity that's surprisingly sippable, nuanced, and goes perfectly with everything from eggs Benedict to a club sandwich with avocado spread.

Though bottled mixes abound, those in the know understand that making the best bloody mary you've ever tasted means mixing things yourself to get the perfect balance of flavors. It also gives you license to upgrade your favorite bloody mary recipe with unexpectedly tasty ingredients, such as kombucha. Made of fermented tea and popular for its gut-healing properties, kombucha is fizzy, tangy, and perfect for adding depth and interest to this tomatoey tipple. Bloody marys already include several acidic, briny, and spicy ingredients, so kombucha's reputation for tasting more like apple cider vinegar than a comforting cup of tea is an advantage here. Rather than overwhelming the palate with acidity, kombucha and tomato juice bring out each other's earthy sweetness, simultaneously awakening the umami of olive brine, pickle juice, and steak sauce. It also makes the cocktail lighter and more refreshing, taking it from a winter holiday staple to something you'd love to sip at the beach.