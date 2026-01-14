Give Your Bloody Mary An Extra Kick And Stir In This Fizzy Liquid
Every brunch connoisseur throughout the United States knows two things for certain: brunch isn't just a late breakfast (it's its own thing), and bloody marys are one of the best ways to unwind after a long week. This savory cocktail alternative to the almighty mimosa may look like a simple glass of tomato juice garnished with lemon and celery, but components such as top-shelf vodka, Tabasco sauce, and horseradish impart a complexity that's surprisingly sippable, nuanced, and goes perfectly with everything from eggs Benedict to a club sandwich with avocado spread.
Though bottled mixes abound, those in the know understand that making the best bloody mary you've ever tasted means mixing things yourself to get the perfect balance of flavors. It also gives you license to upgrade your favorite bloody mary recipe with unexpectedly tasty ingredients, such as kombucha. Made of fermented tea and popular for its gut-healing properties, kombucha is fizzy, tangy, and perfect for adding depth and interest to this tomatoey tipple. Bloody marys already include several acidic, briny, and spicy ingredients, so kombucha's reputation for tasting more like apple cider vinegar than a comforting cup of tea is an advantage here. Rather than overwhelming the palate with acidity, kombucha and tomato juice bring out each other's earthy sweetness, simultaneously awakening the umami of olive brine, pickle juice, and steak sauce. It also makes the cocktail lighter and more refreshing, taking it from a winter holiday staple to something you'd love to sip at the beach.
Giving your bloody mary a fizzy twist with the perfect amount of kombucha
Anyone who's ever mixed a bloody mary from scratch knows how easy it is to overwhelm the whole drink with a single ingredient. Kombucha is no exception. In the same way you want to avoid drowning your glass in vodka or hot sauce, you want to add kombucha with a gentle hand. Generally, 2 to 3 ounces is the perfect amount to add a burst of tangy, bubbly flavor without cancelling out everything else — though you can add a bit more if you're nixing the vodka in favor of a booze-free bloody mary. Technically, this swap isn't a virgin mary. Even though it's safe to drink kombucha daily, it naturally contains about 2% ABV (though commercial brands remove even this amount during production).
Using a touch more kombucha by omitting the alcohol also gives you the chance to pack even more flavor into your bloody mary. Kombucha often comes in fruity flavors, such as ginger lemon, hibiscus lime, and cranberry, all of which add a light, fruity pop of flavor to this cocktail without pushing it into sweet territory. However, if you're a fan of mixing sweet and savory flavors, using pineapple kombucha is an homage to Hawaiian pizza while a mango coconut blend evokes the flavors of your favorite coconut shrimp with mango salsa. Try garnishing with some pickled fruit to lean into the tropical flavors upholding the cocktail's signature savoriness.