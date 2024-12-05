For A Quick And Convenient Snack, 'Bake' Brie In The Microwave

The microwave has something of a bad rap, especially when it comes to what we perceive as fancy cooking. Despite her fame for making French cooking more accessible, even Julia Child eschewed the microwave for most things, reserving it for only the most banal tasks, like heating tea. However, when it comes to whipping up a sophisticated appetizer (or a bougie midnight snack) your microwave might just become the unsung hero of your kitchen.

Baked in the oven, brie can take up to 25 minutes to become perfectly melty and scoopable, not including the time needed to preheat. In the microwave, gorgeously gooey brie takes just about six minutes total, since you can just pop it inside and begin heating it right away. Another advantage to using this technique is that it frees up your oven for large dishes that can only be safely cooked in the oven. It also makes a simple, impressive, and delicious snack for unexpected guests.

Though brie is well known as a cheese made for melting, you can still overcook it in the microwave if you heat it too quickly. Instead of just plopping it on a plate and setting the timer for six minutes, we recommend setting it in a dish with high sides and heating it in one or two-minute intervals. Check to see if it's ready after each interval by gently pressing on the top of the brie, in the center. If it's warm to the touch and very soft, it's ready to eat!