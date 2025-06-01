Worth The Hype Or Overpriced: Should You Splurge On Steam Ovens?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steam ovens have generated a lot of buzz for cooking healthier, tastier food fast. If you need to replace your oven, microwave, or toaster, should you buy a steam oven to do it all? It depends on how much and the type of cooking you like to do, as well as if you're willing to possibly pay big bucks to start steaming on the regular.

A steam oven is different from a traditional oven in that it cooks food with steam via a water tank or reservoir instead of using hot air. The heated water converts into steam that is then released into the oven to cook your food. Some steam ovens can even connect directly to the water line in your home. The benefit of a steam oven is that it makes food moister than a regular oven does, giving whatever you cook better flavor and texture. If you're health conscious, cooking with steam can preserve more nutrients in foods than other cooking methods, and you won't have to use oils or fats to make food moist like you would with a regular oven. A steam oven can also reheat leftovers without overcooking and drying them out. Another bonus of a steam oven is that it shaves off cooking timeand is typically 20% to 30% faster than a regular oven. However, a steam oven can't reach as high temperatures as a traditional oven, which is not great for grilling or browning.