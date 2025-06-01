Worth The Hype Or Overpriced: Should You Splurge On Steam Ovens?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Steam ovens have generated a lot of buzz for cooking healthier, tastier food fast. If you need to replace your oven, microwave, or toaster, should you buy a steam oven to do it all? It depends on how much and the type of cooking you like to do, as well as if you're willing to possibly pay big bucks to start steaming on the regular.
A steam oven is different from a traditional oven in that it cooks food with steam via a water tank or reservoir instead of using hot air. The heated water converts into steam that is then released into the oven to cook your food. Some steam ovens can even connect directly to the water line in your home. The benefit of a steam oven is that it makes food moister than a regular oven does, giving whatever you cook better flavor and texture. If you're health conscious, cooking with steam can preserve more nutrients in foods than other cooking methods, and you won't have to use oils or fats to make food moist like you would with a regular oven. A steam oven can also reheat leftovers without overcooking and drying them out. Another bonus of a steam oven is that it shaves off cooking timeand is typically 20% to 30% faster than a regular oven. However, a steam oven can't reach as high temperatures as a traditional oven, which is not great for grilling or browning.
Steam oven options
A steam oven also works as a traditional convection oven and offers the most versatility. One example is the countertop Cuisinart Stainless Steel Steam & Convection Oven, which sells for $359 and can replace your microwave and toaster oven. More costly is the Anova Precision Oven 2.0, which retails for $1,199. However, this steam oven is multi-purpose and can do everything in your kitchen, including air fry, baking bread, and broiling. It can even suggest cooking methods for you, which is easier than adjusting your oven temperature based on what you're cooking. Finally, combination ovens are installed like regular ovens and can function as either a steam or a traditional oven. The Wolf Convection Steam Oven is an example of a combo oven that can broil, roast, bake bread, and reheat, amongst other features. Installed ovens are more expensive than countertop models, and combi ovens typically cost more than a traditional oven. For example, the starting cost for a Wolf steam is $6,020. A Wolf convection oven without a steam option starts at $4,160.
Can you skip buying a steam oven and just DIY it? Before you splurge, try this method: Put food in a microwave-safe bowl, add a couple tablespoons of water, and cover it with plastic wrap. Poke some holes in the plastic and then pop the bowl in the microwave, checking frequently.