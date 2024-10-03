Hack Your Sandwich Game With Some Help From Your Air Fryer

If you want a hot, healthy, satisfying meal but you're low on time or energy, look no further than your air fryer. These magical little machines have been trending since their introduction in 2010, and with good reason. Capable of producing hot, crispy, "fried" foods with just a tiny amount of oil, they're the perfect way to take an ordinary sandwich from boring to amazing in minutes.

Most sandwiches need less than 10 minutes in an air fryer preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, making them a great low-energy meal for after work or first thing in the morning. Apart from being convenient, air fryer sandwiches are also pretty versatile — from a classic grilled cheese to a quick bahn mi or fancy tuna melt, the only limit is your creativity. Serve these sandwiches up with a light salad or good quality canned soup for a full hot meal that will satisfy your appetite and your taste buds.

To ensure your sandwich comes out perfectly toasted and hot all the way through, there are certain air fryer tips and tricks you can use to get the best possible results. Preheating the device, using a non-stick liner, and avoiding cooking spray will help create the ideal cooking conditions while reducing cleanup. It's also best to avoid putting runny or sticky ingredients in the air fryer, as they could make your sandwich soggy. For example, wait to drizzle hot honey on your turkey club until after it's cooked.