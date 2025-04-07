How To Choose Between The Microwave And Air Fryer For Reheating Leftovers

Leftovers may be one of the greatest culinary shortcuts of all time. You did the work of making a delicious batch of hearty white chicken and navy bean chili and now get to enjoy the fruits of your labor for several days. All you have to do is reheat it which, of course, requires you deciding on which appliance to use. The oven does a great job of reheating leftover lasagna and many other foods, but it takes quite a lot of time to heat up. Enter two popular appliances: the microwave and the air fryer.

Which appliance is better for reheating your leftovers largely depends on what you're reheating and how it'll interact with the heating mechanism of each machine. The air fryer uses convection heat which means hot air circulates around your food, heating it evenly. This makes air fryers perfect for making delicious toasted sandwiches and reheating dry, crisp foods like fried chicken, steak, and roasted vegetables. However, this design also means that this appliance is not the best at reheating wet dishes like soups or stews. Convection heat can sometimes cause liquid leftovers to splash and bubble over — something that is much more avoidable when using a microwave. For these reasons, it's easy to choose which appliance to reheat food in: If the food is rich in moisture, use a microwave, if it is dry and crispy use an air fryer.