The Oldest Operating Del Taco Is Still Standing In California Since 1964

In the world of fast food, the prevailing wisdom seems to be to evolve or die, but at one Del Taco in Barstow, California, you can bask in a bygone era and enjoy the brand's original menu from 1964. And it's still owned (along with two others in Barstow) by Del Taco's founder Ed Hackbarth, who continues to work there several days a week at 92. And while it isn't the original location — that was in nearby Yermo and is no longer around — it is the oldest operating Del Taco in the country.

Located on North First Avenue in Barstow, from the outside it looks a lot like other Del Tacos after an extensive facelift back in 2015, but inside you'll find some key differences. There's a history display and original menu items like the bun taco, a burger bun loaded with seasoned ground beef, grated cheese, a tomato slice, and shredded lettuce. And while the prices may have changed since Del Taco first opened (there are no 19 cent tacos these days), you can still enjoy the flavors of yesteryear. Hackbarth still insists on using the original recipes, like freshly cooked ground beef with the same seasonings he did more than 60 years ago.