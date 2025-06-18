The US City With The World's Oldest Operating Del Taco

One point of contention about this Del Taco location is whether or not it's actually the first Del Taco. While this location is definitely historic, as it is one of the first Del Taco locations, it isn't the original. The first Del Taco location was opened in Yermo, California, and is unfortunately no longer operating.

Granted, the Yermo and Barstow locations both opened in the same year, so it's easy to see how confusion may arise. As a whole, California is the unofficial birthplace of fast food, so its history gets convoluted. Myths about the Barstow Del Taco being the oldest are still often perpetuated online, but unfortunately that is not true. While you can absolutely visit the oldest operating Del Taco, it is important to know that it is not the original.

One of the men who established the Yermo location is Ed Hackbarth, one of Del Taco's founders. At the time of this writing, he is still alive and can sometimes be found at the Barstow restaurant. While the very first Del Taco may be long gone, there's still plenty of history to be found in Barstow, California.