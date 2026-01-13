One of the many things that makes New York special is its diverse character. One vibrant fragment of Flushing, Queens is not without its throng of Asian bites, while the Bronx and Harlem are abounding with African fare. No matter where you go, you can travel the world through a whirlwind of flavors in this melting pot of a city. For a fancy Parisian touch, La Grande Boucherie is hard to beat. Due to its proximity to Broadway, it's a prime destination for theater geeks who need a good feast before or after a show.

However, the location isn't the only thing that beckons theater fans to imbibe in this lavish restaurant. If one has only 24 hours to eat in New York, La Grande Boucherie offers fine flavors that can imprint a lasting impression on the palate. There's even a pre-theatre menu, which includes a three-course meal for $75, along with exquisite libations perfect for a sophisticated nightcap.

The interior is as gorgeous as its dishes and spirits. The palatial dining room is reminiscent of Paris in the early 20th century, characterized by its ornate glass ceiling and chic mosaic floors. The restaurant even takes up the entire block, putting the "grand" in La Grande Boucherie. Enjoying a glass of the 204 Domaine Laroche as you soak up the refined atmosphere might just be the missing pièce de résistance for a dazzling night on Broadway.