This Fancy NYC Restaurant Brings Paris To Broadway For Theater Geeks To Imbibe
One of the many things that makes New York special is its diverse character. One vibrant fragment of Flushing, Queens is not without its throng of Asian bites, while the Bronx and Harlem are abounding with African fare. No matter where you go, you can travel the world through a whirlwind of flavors in this melting pot of a city. For a fancy Parisian touch, La Grande Boucherie is hard to beat. Due to its proximity to Broadway, it's a prime destination for theater geeks who need a good feast before or after a show.
However, the location isn't the only thing that beckons theater fans to imbibe in this lavish restaurant. If one has only 24 hours to eat in New York, La Grande Boucherie offers fine flavors that can imprint a lasting impression on the palate. There's even a pre-theatre menu, which includes a three-course meal for $75, along with exquisite libations perfect for a sophisticated nightcap.
The interior is as gorgeous as its dishes and spirits. The palatial dining room is reminiscent of Paris in the early 20th century, characterized by its ornate glass ceiling and chic mosaic floors. The restaurant even takes up the entire block, putting the "grand" in La Grande Boucherie. Enjoying a glass of the 204 Domaine Laroche as you soak up the refined atmosphere might just be the missing pièce de résistance for a dazzling night on Broadway.
Immerse yourself in the art of dining at La Grande Boucherie
Beyond its immaculate interior, La Grand Boucherie is esteemed as one of the best French restaurants in New York City for a reason. A purveyor of taste, the restaurant takes inspiration from a Parisian brasserie, combining it with a steakhouse manifesto. This means a variety of classic French plates are crafted using clean techniques, along with high-quality meats served with a distinct French touch.
If you want the quintessential French taste, definitely get yourself something like the mousse de foie gras. It's a duck liver mousse crafted in-house, which is quite pleasant due to its fatty texture. Colossal bites, including the côte de boeuf, are a smart choice if you want a grand feast. This is where La Grande Boucherie's expertise really shines, with the smoky prime beef and satisfying bone marrow's quality front and center.
For theater geeks, the pre-theater menu is available from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Sunday, with exciting main courses like the coq au vin. Crafted using traditional methods, the fascinating science behind coq au vin really makes the savory, succulent dish a hallmark of French cuisine. But before you try it yourself, make sure to reserve a table in advance on OpenTable. Despite La Grande Boucherie's expansive space, booking is recommended to get a taste of the crowd-pleasing wagyu burger, mushroom ravioli, and extensive liquor menu.