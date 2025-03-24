The Fascinating Science Behind Coq Au Vin

One of France's best-known dishes, there's more to coq au vin than just dumping some wine onto some chicken and cooking it. There are a few different chemical processes going on that transform the base ingredients (chicken, wine, mushrooms, onion, bacon) into something truly sublime.

Technically and historically speaking, coq au vin isn't made with just any chicken — it's traditionally made with rooster ("coq" in French), which, when farmed, would usually yield tougher meat that needs some tenderization. (Modern-day recipes usually just call for regular chicken, as rooster meat isn't all that common in grocery stores and butcher shops.) The wine (ideally a full-bodied red, says Julia Child) is absolutely key to getting that tenderization. This still applies even if you're using regular, less-tough chicken, although you can get away with braising your meat for a shorter time period.

The acid from wine is essential for breaking down the protein structures in tougher chicken (or rooster) meat in a process called denaturing, where long protein strands are effectively broken up. (This is why if you marinate chicken in wine or another acid for a really long period like two days, it will turn to mush.) On top of that, because some of the wine's liquid is cooked off, its flavors get more concentrated and merge with the chicken, giving it both a luscious red-tinted color and that complex layered taste with sweet and tangy notes.