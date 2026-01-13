The Tate's Bake Shop Cookie Flavor We Ranked Best Overall

Southampton, New York, bakery Tate's Bake Shop has been anointed the best bakery in the Hamptons several times. Now that the company has stepped up production to make its thin cookies easy to buy across the country, they've become a cult favorite, with fans including none other than Ina Garten. But not all of its mostly classic flavors are made equal, as Chowhound found out when ranking Tate's Bake Shop cookies from best to worst. Our reviewer's criteria centered around the cookies' taste and texture: They should be crisp (except for the few soft-baked options in the ranking) and offer a balanced sweetness, without being stingy on the add-ins (chocolate chips, nuts, oats, and so forth).

The cookie that came out on top was the walnut chocolate chip option, which goes for around $5 for a 7-ounce package if you look for them in supermarkets. Despite some initial misgivings (visually speaking, it didn't look like the cookie had many walnuts in it), our reviewer loved the company's commitment to getting that walnut flavor into the cookie. The scent of them hits you right when you tear open the package, and a matching flavor is nicely spread throughout the cookie, even if it doesn't have large pieces of nuts. Plus, it hit the requirements of being crispy and just the right amount of sweet. This Tate's variety could even compete with famed New York City bakery Levain, our reviewer said: a pretty big statement.