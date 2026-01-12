The Plate Ratio Rule To Ensure A Balanced Meal

When you try to look up the "right" way to eat online, you'll get bombarded with more opinions than you can count. If you're looking for balance — rather than an approach that cuts out food groups — you may want to stick with the Harvard-backed Healthy Eating Plate ratios. The team at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health recommends a fruit-and-veggie-heavy plate with limited processed foods.

To create a balanced meal, you'll want to dedicate at least half of the space on your plate to produce, including more vegetables than fruits (sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the team at Harvard says that potatoes don't get a pass to count as vegetables). The other half of your plate should be split evenly between whole grains (like quinoa) and protein, according to Harvard's recommendations. Try to stay away from highly processed proteins (like sausage) and stick with leaner, whole-food options (like chicken or fish). Finally, your meal should include some healthy fats (try an infused olive oil to add healthy fats and a burst of flavor) and a glass of water. The University of Utah agrees with Harvard's recommendations, and adds that it's okay to have some coffee or tea with your meals — as long as you down a glass of water first.