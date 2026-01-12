How To Cook Perfectly Fried Eggs In Your Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While premade muffins and fruit smoothies are delicious, nothing beats the savory combination of soft fried eggs and buttered toast. That said, if you're looking for a faster, more efficient way to cook fried eggs, use your air fryer. Among the air fryer hacks you wish you knew sooner, like reheating leftovers and toasting bread, air fryers can also cook soft and crispy fried eggs in a matter of minutes. All you need is a few eggs, cooking oil, and a small, air fryer-safe baking surface, like this aluminum round cake pan from Amazon. Use a 7-inch pan to cook a few fried eggs at once, or use smaller pans for individual servings.

In order to prepare fried eggs with crispy edges, place your cooking vessel with a small amount of cooking oil in the fryer basket and pre-heat your air fryer between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to follow the most important tips for cooking perfect fried eggs and choose an oil with a higher smoke point, such as avocado or olive oil.

Once your air fryer has been preheated, crack in your eggs and cook them for three minutes. However, to achieve runny yolks and firm egg whites, leave them in the fryer basket for one extra minute. Feel free to adjust the cooking time to fit your preferences. Since cooking fried eggs in an air fryer is quick and easy, there are many more ways to prepare eggs in this handy appliance.