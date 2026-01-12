How To Cook Perfectly Fried Eggs In Your Air Fryer
While premade muffins and fruit smoothies are delicious, nothing beats the savory combination of soft fried eggs and buttered toast. That said, if you're looking for a faster, more efficient way to cook fried eggs, use your air fryer. Among the air fryer hacks you wish you knew sooner, like reheating leftovers and toasting bread, air fryers can also cook soft and crispy fried eggs in a matter of minutes. All you need is a few eggs, cooking oil, and a small, air fryer-safe baking surface, like this aluminum round cake pan from Amazon. Use a 7-inch pan to cook a few fried eggs at once, or use smaller pans for individual servings.
In order to prepare fried eggs with crispy edges, place your cooking vessel with a small amount of cooking oil in the fryer basket and pre-heat your air fryer between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to follow the most important tips for cooking perfect fried eggs and choose an oil with a higher smoke point, such as avocado or olive oil.
Once your air fryer has been preheated, crack in your eggs and cook them for three minutes. However, to achieve runny yolks and firm egg whites, leave them in the fryer basket for one extra minute. Feel free to adjust the cooking time to fit your preferences. Since cooking fried eggs in an air fryer is quick and easy, there are many more ways to prepare eggs in this handy appliance.
Use your air fryer to cook a variety of savory, egg-based meals
If you love the idea of cooking individual fried egg cups, feel free to spruce them up with extra ingredients like cooked, chopped bacon, sausage, and shredded cheese. The meat will soak into the top layer of your eggs while the cheese becomes perfectly melty. You can also add more ingredients before serving, like chopped green onions and a splash of hot sauce. Or, use this uninterrupted cooking time to prepare some toast with a slather of the best store-bought guacamole.
After you get comfortable adding toppings, feel free to make heartier individual servings with canned biscuits. Simply cut up some refrigerated biscuits and add them to small, well-greased ramekins. Then crack raw eggs into each cup before cooking. Once you've explored all the ways you can prepare fried eggs in your air fryer, try other popular cooking methods.
For example, scramble your next batch of air-fried eggs by simply whisking them before cooking. Then, stir them halfway through their designated cooking time. You can also cook soft-boiled eggs in your air fryer by placing whole eggs in your pre-heated air fryer set between 250 and 275 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. For hard-boiled eggs, simply leave them for an additional five to six minutes. However, keep in mind that not all air fryers are the same, so you may need to experiment with different cooking times to achieve your desired consistency.