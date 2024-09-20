Cooking Soft Boiled Eggs Is Unbelievably Easy Thanks To Your Air Fryer

There are lots of unexpected foods you can cook in an air fryer, and eggs are one of them. Nutrient-dense, affordable, tasty, and versatile, boiled eggs are the perfect high-protein breakfast, snack, or recipe addition. The secret to making perfect boiled eggs super quickly and easily is your air fryer. It's quick, cuts down on cleanup and prep time, and, since air fryers are great for more than just eggs, this method is perfect for multitaskers who like to get the most out of their kitchen gadgets.

No need to babysit a pot of boiling water — just preheat your air fryer to 270 to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, pop your eggs in the basket, and let them cook for around 10 minutes. The exact cook time depends on how runny you like your yolk. At 10 minutes, the yolk will be runny and the whites should be set. Cut down to 9 minutes if you like them super runny, or bump up to 11 minutes for a bit more of a jammy texture. Once done, give them a quick dunk in an ice bath for about 3 minutes to stop the cooking and make peeling a breeze.