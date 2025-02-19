Why You Can't Use American Express At Costco

Shopping at Costco can be an amazing way to stock up on necessities — and even some special treats — in bulk, but the store does come with a few essential rules. The most obvious one is its members-only shopping policy, which is a major part of its business model and even extends to amenities like the famed food court. But there are some lesser-known policies to keep in mind as well, including what payment methods the big-box retailer accepts.

Once upon a time, American Express was not only accepted at Costco — it was the chain's official credit card partner. These days, however, none of the company's more than 800 locations take AmEx cards as payment. How, exactly, did this dynamic shift so drastically?

From 1999 to 2016, Costco and American Express had an exclusive partnership. American Express was the sole issuer of Costco's branded rewards credit cards, and AmEx credit cards were the only ones accepted for payment in Costco stores. But their partnership came to an end after nearly two decades, at which point Costco replaced AmEx with Visa as the store's exclusive credit card network. Since then, the only credit cards Costco shoppers have been able to use at the retailer are Visa cards, and members who want a credit card that earns them Costco rewards will need the Costco Anywhere Visa Card By Citi.