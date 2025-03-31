Why Bourbon Is An Ideal Booze For Milkshakes

Arguably, the only thing better than ice cream is sippable ice cream. The only thing better than sippable ice cream? Spiked sippable ice cream. Booze-infused milkshakes give the nostalgic, childhood dessert an intoxicating adult edge that melts the line between a sweet treat and stiff drink. But you can't just mix any old liquor with ice cream and milk. Without a mindful selection, you may wind up with a cuckoo concoction better suited for the bottom of your sink drain than the bottom of your cup. Enter, bourbon, the surprisingly sweet and rustic spirit that's tailor-made for spiking milkshakes.

Bourbon is a type of whiskey made from at least 51% corn and aged for at least two years in charred oak barrels. Although tasting notes vary by brand, proof, and the style of aging and distillation, the predominant flavors found across all bourbons typically include vanilla, caramel, and oak, all of which mesh seamlessly with desserts like milkshakes. You can also enjoy bourbons infused with added flavors like cherry, honey, maple, and even chocolate. The warm notes in bourbon infuse the milky richness of ice cream with depth of flavor that complements rather than overthrows its creamy opulence. Similarly, bourbon's oaky finish counters the sugary sweetness of a milkshake for a more well-rounded flavor profile that's dynamic, interesting, and sophisticated in a down-to-earth fashion. Bourbon has a silky, smooth, and creamy mouthfeel that won't water down a milkshake, making it the perfect companion to the drinkable dessert, not only for its sweet tasting notes, but also for its body and consistency.