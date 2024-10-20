The Unconventional Tool That Can Make Restaurant-Style Pizza In A Home Oven

Cooking a pizza at home can take some trial and error to get right. Unfortunately, every "error" can leave you with a possibly overcooked pie or an undercooked pizza with soggy dough in the center. Using a pizza oven makes the whole process much easier. But even the cost of the cheapest pizza ovens, like this multifunctional model from Cuisinart, can set you back hundreds of dollars. There are tools to help your kitchen oven properly bake a pizza, but they're expensive, too. Fortunately, there's a better-priced, albeit unorthodox, alternative.

New Jersey-based chef and author Dan Richer was interviewed on the King Arthur Baking Company blog, where he gave a more affordable suggestion that sounds a little strange, but is actually fairly intuitive: Place your pizza on top of firebricks. Unlike regular old clay bricks, firebricks are made of heat-resistant minerals designed to handle high temperatures; in this case, that refers to both the open flames of a pizza oven and the 500-degree heat of your kitchen oven. They're fairly cheap and easy to find at hardware stores or online; take, for instance, these food-grade firebricks from Protalwell. By placing a few of them together inside your oven (depending on the size of the bricks and available space), you'll have a pizza-sized baking tray that can absorb heat and help your home-cooked pizza turn out better, even at lower temperatures.