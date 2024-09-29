Don't Have A Cocktail Strainer? Reach For This Tea Accessory

There are several reasons why it's important to strain your cocktails. The most obvious reason, especially for drinks with muddled fruit or herbs, is to strain out any pulp or leaves in your mixture. No one wants to be picking things out of their mouth while drinking an elegant cocktail. Also, for shaken cocktails served up such as a martini or negroni, the last thing you want are errant shards of ice floating around. Not only will they ruin the mouthfeel, but the shards will melt rather quickly and dilute the overall flavor.

Cocktail strainers are one of several essential tools for creating perfect cocktail. But, if you don't have one on hand, there's not much you can do about it ... or is there? If you happen to have a tea pot with an infuser or a travel thermos with a straining insert, your cocktail straining problems are over.