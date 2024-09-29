Don't Have A Cocktail Strainer? Reach For This Tea Accessory
There are several reasons why it's important to strain your cocktails. The most obvious reason, especially for drinks with muddled fruit or herbs, is to strain out any pulp or leaves in your mixture. No one wants to be picking things out of their mouth while drinking an elegant cocktail. Also, for shaken cocktails served up such as a martini or negroni, the last thing you want are errant shards of ice floating around. Not only will they ruin the mouthfeel, but the shards will melt rather quickly and dilute the overall flavor.
Cocktail strainers are one of several essential tools for creating perfect cocktail. But, if you don't have one on hand, there's not much you can do about it ... or is there? If you happen to have a tea pot with an infuser or a travel thermos with a straining insert, your cocktail straining problems are over.
Using a tea thermos to strain cocktails
Many tea thermoses come with an infuser or strainer insert, making it the perfect impromptu cocktail strainer in a pinch. In the same way that tea drinkers dislike soggy tea leaves in their morning cup, the thermos can easily serve a dual purpose to mix and pour the perfect cocktail. It's especially suited for boozy picnics in the park or romantic walks on the beach.
Straining cocktails using a tea thermos is similar to using a cocktail strainer. Just put all of your ingredients into the thermos with ice (you may have to use less ice, as shakers tend to be roomier), screw on the lid, and shake. After shaking (or stirring), remove the lid, insert the clean tea strainer or infuser, and carefully pour your chilled cocktail into a clean glass. Depending on the type of cocktail you're serving, you can pour it out over large pieces of ice, which melt slower, or serve it straight up, garnish, and enjoy!