The 90-Second No-Boil Hack For Chewy Homemade Bagels

Whether you're a purist who sticks to egg bagels and plain cream cheese or loves lox bagels (despite their hefty price tag), almost no one's going to turn one down. This is especially true when they're from bakeries that understand how the bagel became an American breakfast staple, and boil them in water with a pinch of baking soda. Submerging the bagels in hot water is what gives them a shiny, crispy crust when toasted. Of course, the downside is that the boiling process is both tedious and precise, as boiling them too long will make them tough. Plus, there's the issue of fishing them out of the water without crushing them.

Normally, it's a mistake to skip boiling homemade bagels, but you can make the process a little easier and still get that glossy, beautiful finish by steaming your bagels rather than dunking them in hot water. Not only does the process take just 90 seconds per bagel, but there's also a lower chance of over-saturating them since they'll only be exposed to water vapor. Additionally, steaming may be more accessible to novice bagel bakers, as the process is much more straightforward than boiling. It's as easy as forming the raw dough into bagels, steaming, and finishing them in the oven.