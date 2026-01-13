This Retro Diet Soda Was Massive In The '80s (But Lost Popularity Fast)

If you think of '80s snacks and drinks, what comes to mind? Probably a host of colorful, processed treats from big-name brands like Cheez Balls, Doritos, Pizza Bites, and the iconic ice cream treat of the decade — Jell-O Pudding Pops. And to wash it all down? The soda offerings of the era included many big names that are still around, such as Coke, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew, but also one incredibly popular, now-defunct option you've almost certainly heard of — Tab.

First launched in 1963 by Coca-Cola, the dietary beverage was geared toward health-conscious soda drinkers. Over the years, versions were released in bottles and cans, marketed as "2 calories," then "1 calorie," in options like Black Cherry, Ginger Ale, and Strawberry, a caffeine-free version, and the original cola flavor.

By the '70s into the early '80s, the Tab hype was at its peak, with the drink snagging the spot as the best-selling diet soda in the country. Despite the market saturation, as artificially sweetened low-cal sodas grew in popularity, Tab built up a dedicated cult following — even accompanied by kooky branded collectibles like drinking glasses and hand towels.