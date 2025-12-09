The Ice Cream Treat That Every '80s Kid Surely Remembers
Nostalgia lives in the tastebuds, especially if you grew up in an era where most of your favorite treats are no longer on the shelves. Remember the potato snack that was loved for its signature crunch and the many other snacks from the '80s that nobody remembers? Jell-O is one of those treats that has a special and undefeated place in the childhood memories of many people. Jell-O Pudding Pops are up there with snacks that inspired after-school joy back in the day. While the treats might no longer be found in the freezers of grocery stores today, it remains one of the most memorable frozen treats of that era.
Jell-O Pudding Pops were the best of both worlds dessert-wise: a frozen creamy and chocolatey pudding that overshadowed regular ice cream offerings. First released in the 1970s, Jell-O Pudding Pops were advertised as "frozen pudding on a stick," which is a hard offer to turn down. The original box contained 12 pudding pops with chocolate and vanilla swirled flavoring, and was marketed as a healthier popsicle option for both children and mothers. While we may never wish to see the return of Jell-O potato salads, this Jell-O pudding popsicle is one that many have fond memories of and would happily welcome back to the frozen aisle.
Why Jell-O Pudding Pops were discontinued, and where to find them today
Initially, Jell-O Pudding Pops were hugely successful, racking up nearly $100 million in sales in their very first year. But within a few decades, the hype dwindled, leaving the once-popular brand a thing of the past. There are a number of reasons why the treat was discontinued; and one of which is that Jell-O as a company was not used to creating products within the frozen food market, resulting in much higher costs to make Pudding Pops. Some recall that the product was slightly more of an expensive iced product on the market, which may have presented some barriers for some to enjoy the treat. And what provoked this marketing shift? Jell-O had already become one of America's favorite dessert brands, and Pudding Pops were an attempt at expanding the brand's dominance and product offerings.
Jell-O Pudding Pops were sold to General Foods and then Kraft, who eventually sold them to Popsicle. Popsicle ended up changing the recipe, which is what led to Pudding Pops' downfall. When Popsicle took over the brand in 2004, the look and taste of the iced good was less than appreciated, and its version of the product was eventually discontinued in 2010. These days, if you want a taste of childhood, your best shot would be to recreate the frozen treat at home. You can make your Pops using the recipe on the Kraft Heinz website, or you can pick up a DIY kit (available in some grocery stores including Kroger). The kit includes popsicle molds, and chocolate and vanilla pudding.