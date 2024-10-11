What Makes Jerusalem Bagels Unique?
For anyone who is extra passionate about cataloging the world's best carbohydrate creations, the list probably includes bagels. Whether the kind from the Big Apple or the Canadian city of Montreal (another of the world's must-visit food cities), these chewy, ring-shaped breads are a craveable and comforting culinary staple. However, bread buffs know that there's a similar offering in the bagel canon that comes not from North America, but Jerusalem — and it's very much its own thing.
Jerusalem bagels are soft and light; breadier rather than dense and chewy. They're commonly smothered in toasty, nutty sesame seeds, can have a slightly sweetened dough, and often appear in more of an oval shape than a bulky circle (though they share the familiar hole-at-the-center format with other archetypes). While this style of bagel has a storied history worth spending some time digging into, making them is actually often faster than creating their standard-issue ring-shaped cousin from scratch. This is because, crucially, Jerusalem bagels don't hang out in boiling water before baking like their U.S. and Canadian counterparts. In fact, you can have fresh, toasty ones hot and ready in about 90 minutes — and that's good news, given their versatility at the table.
Enjoying Jerusalem bagels
Jerusalem bagels can certainly fill the role of other bagel styles by being slathered with cream cheese, enjoyed with lox or smoked salmon, or even converted into a scrambled egg sandwich. But they also have a place in more savory, non-breakfast applications. In fact, their makes them perfect for dunking into hummus and babaganoush, or simply mopping up tasty, spice-infused olive oil (this is a great way to use Za'atar).
The sesame seeds that are so integral to Jerusalem bagels' flavor profile are complemented by a range of flavors, from sweet honey and hot peppers like serrano, to citrus like grapefruit, herbs like oregano, aromatics like garlic, and vinegars like balsamic. Sticky pomegranate molasses can be converted into a glaze for a sweet-tart pop that also helps sesame seeds adhere if you're making your bagels from scratch.
For those celebrating Yom Kippur, they also make a great carbohydrate base before fasting, or a way to celebrate breaking the fast.And while you can make sandwiches or serve with your favorite dips and spreads, at the end of the day, even a simple toasting and generous coating of sweet, grassy butter will be a satisfying preparation for unforgettable Jerusalem bagels.