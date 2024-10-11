What Makes Jerusalem Bagels Unique?

For anyone who is extra passionate about cataloging the world's best carbohydrate creations, the list probably includes bagels. Whether the kind from the Big Apple or the Canadian city of Montreal (another of the world's must-visit food cities), these chewy, ring-shaped breads are a craveable and comforting culinary staple. However, bread buffs know that there's a similar offering in the bagel canon that comes not from North America, but Jerusalem — and it's very much its own thing.

Jerusalem bagels are soft and light; breadier rather than dense and chewy. They're commonly smothered in toasty, nutty sesame seeds, can have a slightly sweetened dough, and often appear in more of an oval shape than a bulky circle (though they share the familiar hole-at-the-center format with other archetypes). While this style of bagel has a storied history worth spending some time digging into, making them is actually often faster than creating their standard-issue ring-shaped cousin from scratch. This is because, crucially, Jerusalem bagels don't hang out in boiling water before baking like their U.S. and Canadian counterparts. In fact, you can have fresh, toasty ones hot and ready in about 90 minutes — and that's good news, given their versatility at the table.