3 Reasons To Always Buy Cookware At Costco (Instead Of Amazon)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pots, pans, and cookware sets have a vast price range. The best cooking pans vary depending on material — a basic, everyday aluminum cookware set can cost as little as around $50, while a high-end stainless steel set can run more than $1,000. Stores like Amazon and Costco both offer affordable, everyday cookware, but if you're unsure of where to purchase your next set, the safe bet is to buy it at Costco.
With both stores, customers tend to leave reviews, meaning you can get a good understanding of how highly rated the cookware is no matter which spot you purchase it from. And the prices are generally comparable, though it depends on the number of pieces in a set, the set's material, and the brand. Amazon might win in terms of cookware variety, given the online shop has a wider range of cookware products than what you'd find at one single Costco store, but overall, Costco is the best place to buy cookware for a variety of reasons like return policy, good deals for members, and positive customer reviews.
Costco has an easy return policy
In general, Amazon Prime members can return purchases to places like Whole Foods, Staples, or a mailing service like UPS. However, if you purchase cookware through a third-party seller, returns can be a little more complicated — and might even mean you should insure the return — because they're not fulfilled directly through Amazon.
If you step into a Costco and purchase cookware, the return policy is pretty wide open. Costco considers its purchases "risk free" and guarantees satisfaction, so there is no true return window for something like cookware. If you purchase a cookware set and it warps after a few months, in most cases, you can take it back to Costco and receive a full refund, even if it shows substantial signs of use. However, the return window isn't necessarily a lifetime guarantee and could depend on your specific product and usage. With that said, it's generally a much longer window than Amazon's typical 30-day return policy.
You can view Costco cookware before buying it
Perhaps one of the biggest perks of buying cookware at a Costco store is the ability to view it in person before you make the purchase. You can get a better understanding of the cookware's feel and material. You can also gauge the size of the pots and pans versus just reading the measurements. (When looking for a basic cookware set, it's best to have at least one small and one large pan, plus at least one small and one large pot to make meals of different sizes.)
Other elements like color, pot handle shape for ease of holding, and the weight of the cookware can all factor into the experience, too, so examining the product in person means knowing all of these features before buying. You can also search the cookware on Costco's website while shopping and simultaneously see Costco's most highly-rated sets based on reviews. Purchasing through Amazon means you don't get to physically inspect the cookware before buying it.
Costco cookware offers good deals and good customer reviews
Part of the reason Costco charges for a membership is because it helps offset the prices of store products to keep things affordable for shoppers. Cookware is no exception; for example, a Tramontina 12-inch aluminum frying pan costs just $29 at Costco, while the same Tramontina frying pan costs $44 on Amazon. Prices vary depending on the brand and product type, but Costco shoppers tend to love the affordability and quality of the store's sets.
In one thread in the r/Costco subreddit about purchasing cookware at Costco, a user purchased a Tramontina set, noting that its price was "reasonable" and "for home use, I can't find an issue with it at all." And in a Facebook thread of similar context, commenters raved about various cookware sets they'd purchased at Costco as many as a dozen years ago. "I've had my set for years [and] they have been amazing," oner user wrote, adding, "I also love the warranty." Ultimately, the easy return policy, ability to inspect the cookware, and the generally low prices make Costco a better place to buy cookware than Amazon.