3 Reasons To Always Buy Cookware At Costco (Instead Of Amazon)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pots, pans, and cookware sets have a vast price range. The best cooking pans vary depending on material — a basic, everyday aluminum cookware set can cost as little as around $50, while a high-end stainless steel set can run more than $1,000. Stores like Amazon and Costco both offer affordable, everyday cookware, but if you're unsure of where to purchase your next set, the safe bet is to buy it at Costco.

With both stores, customers tend to leave reviews, meaning you can get a good understanding of how highly rated the cookware is no matter which spot you purchase it from. And the prices are generally comparable, though it depends on the number of pieces in a set, the set's material, and the brand. Amazon might win in terms of cookware variety, given the online shop has a wider range of cookware products than what you'd find at one single Costco store, but overall, Costco is the best place to buy cookware for a variety of reasons like return policy, good deals for members, and positive customer reviews.