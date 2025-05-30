Homeowners Love These Highly Rated Costco Cookware Sets
Any home cook worth their salt knows that your equipment matters — a quality pan can be the only difference between a beautifully fried egg and stuck-on scrambles. There are certain pots and pans every home cook needs, but finding the right brand of cookware set is often easier said than done. There are thousands on offer, all listing their sometimes indecipherable attributes (patented technology this, heat conductivity that). Even if you narrow down the shopping source to your friendly neighborhood warehouse club, Costco, and its competitive prices, you're still faced with several dozen options and a lot of listed features. That's why it's easiest to rely on lived experience.
Of course, you can't test out every set for yourself, so your personal lived experience probably won't go that far in choosing the best pans, pots, and skillets. Instead, you can turn to the experts at the bottom of the product page — the customers who shared the Costco cookware sets they love and why they love them. Collectively, thousands of reviewers put these sets to the test of daily use and offered their five-star stamp of approval.
This bronze Circulon set goes for gold
The most striking element of the Circulon Premier Professional Cookware Set is its bronze finish, but the aesthetics are only one part of its appeal. More than 7,300 Costco reviewers gave the 10-piece set five stars, mentioning everything from its durability to its sturdiness. Reviewers particularly praised its nonstick finish (on the exterior, too) and even heating — so if you tend to be a little heavy-handed in the kitchen, this set might just help mend your muddled meals and ease cleanup of caked-on food.
You'll also get plenty of variety in your cooking. The strong anodized aluminum set includes both a 10-inch and a 12-inch skillet, as well as a sauté pan, two saucepans, and a stockpot. Silicone handles protect you from the heat of any style cooktop, from gas to induction, and the pots' pour spouts and straining lids make finishing and serving a little easier. And when you're all done? Reviewers also love that you can stick this set right in the dishwasher.
Sleek HexClad essentials ensure cooking success
Sometimes it's best to just start with the basics. HexClad's Saucepan Set comes with only six pieces — a 2-quart pot, a 3-quart pot, an 8-quart pot, and three matching tempered glass lids — but more than 3,000 five-star reviews maintain that the quality far outweighs the quantity. They say the pots heat up fast and nothing sticks to the surface (which happens to be the result of a patented hexagonal nonstick surface and a Teflon-free, hybrid aluminum and stainless steel structure). The durable material is also resistant to scratching, so you can even use metal utensils for cooking.
You'll have to follow the instructions to season the pots before use, but once you finish heating that little bit of oil, you'll have cookware that lasts. The pans are safe in an oven as hot as 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can use them on electric, gas, ceramic, and induction. Home cooks with induction stovetops, which use electromagnetic energy to heat the cookware directly instead of heating the cooktop surface, particularly praise the compatibility and the set's quick, even heating.
An Anolon set that gets all the accolades
When some reviewers received the Anolon Accolade 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set free with an induction stove purchase from Costco, they didn't expect much. After all, getting a 10-piece set for nothing seemed too good to be true — but now, many of those same reviewers don't know how they lived without them. The forged anodized aluminum and stainless steel are durable and heat up quickly and evenly, and both the interior and exterior are nonstick and resistant to staining. The rivets holding the handle are also flush against the pan's surface, so food has one less place to become stuck (which may seem minor, unless you've spent any amount of time scrubbing scrambled eggs out from under a pot's rivets).
The dishwasher-safe set comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stock pot, and four lids. Since the cookware was being given away for free with an induction stove, it makes sense that it's compatible with that technology — but these pieces can also be used on any other type of cooktop and in a 500-degree Fahrenheit oven.
Practically perfect HexClad pans
Maybe you're adding to an existing HexClad collection, or maybe you're just in need of some seriously solid pans — either way, this HexClad 7-Piece Cookware Set should be on your shopping list. It received more than 5,000 five-star reviews from home cooks raving about the quality and durability. The pans are made with HexClad's signature blend of aluminum and stainless steel and feature the etched hexagonal surface, all of which add up to nonstick finishing (especially after you've seasoned them), even heat distribution, and resistance to metal utensils. Reviewers appreciate how well the pans hold heat, saving on electricity or gas usage by cooking at lower temperatures.
The set includes an 8-inch pan, 10-inch pan, 12-inch pan, and matching lids. It also comes with a 12-inch wok so that you can spend your days stir-frying crispy veggies and whipping up fragrant curries. Plus, all those pans can stand up to practically any surface — induction, gas, ceramic, and electric stovetops, 500-degree Fahrenheit ovens, and even dishwashers.
All the GreenPan essentials, plus a few fun extras
It's time to clear out your cabinets — because you'll want to make room for this GreenPan Paris Pro 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set. It comes with all the basics of a well-stocked cookware set: three frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, and lids. But wait, as they say in the world of infomercials, there's more. The set also includes a steamer, a grill pan, and a griddle. Each piece is made from hard anodized aluminum with stainless steel handles, and its nonstick coating is ceramic with no lead, cadmium, PFAS, or PFOA (a fact that reviewers particularly love).
The set's hundreds of five-star reviews also love that the ceramic nonstick finish is very effective and cleaning is easy. According to those home cooks, the pots and pans hold up well to use, heat quickly, and cook evenly — but it's worth noting that the stovetop does matter for this set. You can use it with gas, electric, and ceramic, but it is not induction compatible. It will, however, stand up to dishwashers and ovens of as much as 600 degrees Fahrenheit.