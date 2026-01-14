5 Must-Buy Ingredients At Costco That Make Pizza Night 10 Times Better
Pizza night is a beloved tradition for many families, marrying comfort, customization, and really good food. Whether your pizza night involves homemade batches of sourdough crusts or simply an in-app meal deal order from a big box pizza chain, hopes begin to soar whenever a pizza night is declared. However, despite the ever-pleasing nature of a pizza dinner, there are always ways to improve upon the concept. Whether you're hoping to switch up the sauce or adding an unorthodox topping to the mix, there is one place that has everything you need to put together a truly epic set of pies: Costco.
That's right, the wholesale club best known for its bulk sized goods and rotating array of unique grocery items might just be the key to having a truly transcendent pizza night. Below, we've gathered five of the absolute best gets to grab for garlicky, cheesy, and tomato sauce-tinged dreams.
Kam Yen Jan Chinese Style Sausage
Sausage on pizza is not exactly a novel concept. From sliced pepperoni to crumbled Italian sausage, there are many meaty ways to adorn your pie. However, your local Costco just might have a new-to-you, untapped sausage source for your next pizza night. Kam Yen Jan Chinese Style Sausage is a Cantonese-style sweet and salty sausage that packs a punch of flavor and is often found at many Costco locations. The sausages are sold in two 21-ounce packs for around $15, depending on store location. Often used in stir fries, served with rice, or in soups, this sausage is a great source of umami flavor. It can also make a great addition to a homemade pie. The complex yet distinct flavor, which melds sweetness with a strong savory base, makes this sausage distinct from, say, pepperoni or salami.
Now, you can simply slice up these sausages into small pieces and add to a cheese pizza. The sweetness of the links will complement a tomato sauce, and the savory aspect can cut through the melty, milky mozzarella. Or, you can add various other topping to further complement the flavor. Adding Kimchi to your pie can bring a fermented funkiness that plays well with the sweet and salty base, and topping with a drizzle of hot honey can add spice and further emphasize the sweetness of the links. Plus, hot honey can rescue even the flattest of frozen pies, and it's a great all-around pizza topping even if you buy a pie that's fresh. The possibilities are practically endless. Just pick up a two pack of Kam Yen Jan Chinese Style Sausage from your local Costco, or online, and get to cooking up ideas (and some really good pizza).
Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto
Kirkland Signature, Costco's private label brand, has its fair share of fans. In fact, as with Costco in general — and its almost impossibly inexpensive rotisserie chickens – Kirkland Signature has its own cult following, and for good reason. Many of its products are as good as or better than its name-brand counterparts. There are also certain Kirkland staples that would, if they were ever discontinued, spell certain turmoil within the wholesale club's customer base. Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto is one such item. The bulk size jar of pesto, sold in 22-ounce packages, is priced at under $12 at many store locations. It makes a great addition to pasta, sandwiches, and, of course, pizza.
You can use this fresh, savory, flavor-packed pesto as the sauce base if you're looking for a tomato-less pie. You can also combine this pesto with a cream sauce or béchamel to add more richness. Or, if you want to take a "more is more" approach to pizza making, you can use this pesto as a drizzle to top your pie. Pair this sauce with toppings such as artichokes, chicken (perhaps some of Costco's rotisserie selections), or onions, all of which complement the green, fresh taste of pesto.
Noel Consorcio Serrano Ham Reserva Leg
This next standout Costco pizza pick is a bit of a statement piece, and it requires quite a bit of counter space. The Noel Consorcio Serrano Ham Reserva Leg is one of those fabled Costco picks that lives a bit as a myth, or proof of Costco's bulk minded business model. It is, as stated on the tin, a whole leg of Serrano ham, boxed on a stand and sold with a knife and a guide for carving.
Priced at about $100, this item is a bit of an investment. It's also absolutely delicious, and great for topping a fresh pizza. Serrano ham is a cured meat similar to prosciutto, but it has a much saltier, richer taste and a dryer consistency. This ham, carved thinly, makes the perfect final flourish for a homemade pie, or for a delivery pizza that you're hoping to give a little bit of an upgrade. It makes a great addition to a simple flatbread pizza when served with fresh arugula, quality olive oil, and a sprinkle of Parmigiano Reggiano for even more depth.
Gino Bambino Sour Dough Pizza Starter Kit
It's difficult to have a pizza night without, well, pizza. If you're looking to go the semi-homemade route, Costco has you covered with its Gino Bambino Sour Dough Pizza Starter Kit. This pizza making kit comes with three pizza crusts and three packages of tomato sauce. With this kit, you can create pretty much any pizza you please using the provided sauce or by tapping into your own selection of sauce. This pick makes a great get for anyone hoping to have a make-your-own pizza party. Simply set out an array of toppings, sauces, and cheeses, and allow guests to dress their pie exactly as they please. Then, pop each pizza in the oven to cook and enjoy with a glass from Kirkland's finest wine selection.
Seriously, these pie crusts make a great base for a semi-homemade dinner. Unlike balls of pizza dough, which can bake unevenly or else end up soggy, these pie crusts are perfectly baked already, so you simply need to heat them up and serve. If you want to dress up this pre-made base, you can add your own homemade sauce, or a canned selection from Costco such as, say, a jar of Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto. Plus, this three-pack kit will cost you around $11, depending on store location. That way you can afford your leg of Serrano ham.
Toom Original Garlic Dip
Are you having a pizza night at home but missing that creamy, garlicky dip that comes with so many big box pizza chain pies? Not to worry, Costco has you covered. The wholesale club has quite the allium coup right on its shelves: Toom. Toom is a brand that sells a Lebanese garlic dip, known as toum or toom in its unbranded state. The wholesale chain sells Toom in 16-ounce containers for $7.93. There are several flavor varieties of the dip, including Buffalo, chipotle, and basil. So you can whichever variety you please. Not only does this garlic dip make the perfect dip for your pizza, and a great, unique condiment choice for burgers, but you can also serve it with Costco's iconic rotisseries chicken, or as a dip for its chicken bake.
Not only does Toom have a strong garlic flavor, but it also has a lemony zing that really makes it stand out. Plus, it is a great vegan option for anyone hoping to avoid dairy or animal based products. Even without dairy, this dip is super creamy and delicious. It might just be the thing your Costco pizza has been missing.