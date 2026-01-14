5 Must-Buy Ingredients At Costco That Make Pizza Night 10 Times Better

Sausage on pizza is not exactly a novel concept. From sliced pepperoni to crumbled Italian sausage, there are many meaty ways to adorn your pie. However, your local Costco just might have a new-to-you, untapped sausage source for your next pizza night. Kam Yen Jan Chinese Style Sausage is a Cantonese-style sweet and salty sausage that packs a punch of flavor and is often found at many Costco locations. The sausages are sold in two 21-ounce packs for around $15, depending on store location. Often used in stir fries, served with rice, or in soups, this sausage is a great source of umami flavor. It can also make a great addition to a homemade pie. The complex yet distinct flavor, which melds sweetness with a strong savory base, makes this sausage distinct from, say, pepperoni or salami.

Now, you can simply slice up these sausages into small pieces and add to a cheese pizza. The sweetness of the links will complement a tomato sauce, and the savory aspect can cut through the melty, milky mozzarella. Or, you can add various other topping to further complement the flavor. Adding Kimchi to your pie can bring a fermented funkiness that plays well with the sweet and salty base, and topping with a drizzle of hot honey can add spice and further emphasize the sweetness of the links. Plus, hot honey can rescue even the flattest of frozen pies, and it's a great all-around pizza topping even if you buy a pie that's fresh. The possibilities are practically endless. Just pick up a two pack of Kam Yen Jan Chinese Style Sausage from your local Costco, or online, and get to cooking up ideas (and some really good pizza).