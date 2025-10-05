Kimchi Actually Pairs Perfectly As A Pizza Topping And Here's Why
Pizza toppings have a habit of getting a little controversial. Now that everyone is done arguing about pineapple on pizza, kimchi has officially entered the chat — but this idea has some serious legs. Kimchi is on our list of the most unexpected but delicious pizza toppings for a good reason: It checks every box for texture and heat without overwhelming the whole pie. Agostino Cangiano, chef at Slicehaus NYC, agreed. He spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why kimchi works so well in pizza. However, not all kimchi is created equal when it comes to pizza. For the best results, stick with a classic napa cabbage kimchi, which Cangiano recommends you drain well and chop small to keep from turning the whole dish soggy. He also said to add it only after baking the pizza, or in the last minute or two in the oven, so the flavor stays sharp and punchy.
How to build a better kimchi pizza at home
Turns out, making a kimchi pizza in your own kitchen doesn't require a wood-fire oven or even a pro-level dough recipe; it's all about knowing how to layer everything and really make it your own. You could think beyond the standard Italian tomato base and experiment with sauces that play up the Korean influence, such as whipping up a gochujang-infused marinara sauce. Or, omit the red sauce altogether and create a white pizza with a garlicky white sauce that really gives the fermented cabbage a bit of creamy and cheesy contrast.
When it comes to pizza, of course cheese is important. For this, Agostino Cangiano promises that finding balance is key: "Fresh mozzarella or mild cheeses like fior di latte pair best with kimchi because they don't compete with its bold flavor," he explains. "A touch of aged cheese like pecorino can also work for contrast." He also suggests experimenting with savory add-ons, such as crispy pancetta or anchovies, since they balance out the kimchi's acidity.
For anyone curious about making kimchi from scratch but feeling intimidated, there are plenty of expert tips for the best homemade kimchi that demystify the process. Nothing tastes better than homemade, plus making it yourself means you can tweak spice levels to your exact preference, chuck in some extra garlic, or keep the whole thing mild so it works perfectly on a pizza. Or, for a lazy weeknight fix, buy a jar and go in with an open mind. Pizza is a perfect canvas for bold new ideas, and kimchi proves that the most surprising toppings can end up tasting like they were meant to be there all along.