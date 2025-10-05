Kimchi Actually Pairs Perfectly As A Pizza Topping And Here's Why

Turns out, making a kimchi pizza in your own kitchen doesn't require a wood-fire oven or even a pro-level dough recipe; it's all about knowing how to layer everything and really make it your own. You could think beyond the standard Italian tomato base and experiment with sauces that play up the Korean influence, such as whipping up a gochujang-infused marinara sauce. Or, omit the red sauce altogether and create a white pizza with a garlicky white sauce that really gives the fermented cabbage a bit of creamy and cheesy contrast.

When it comes to pizza, of course cheese is important. For this, Agostino Cangiano promises that finding balance is key: "Fresh mozzarella or mild cheeses like fior di latte pair best with kimchi because they don't compete with its bold flavor," he explains. "A touch of aged cheese like pecorino can also work for contrast." He also suggests experimenting with savory add-ons, such as crispy pancetta or anchovies, since they balance out the kimchi's acidity.

For anyone curious about making kimchi from scratch but feeling intimidated, there are plenty of expert tips for the best homemade kimchi that demystify the process. Nothing tastes better than homemade, plus making it yourself means you can tweak spice levels to your exact preference, chuck in some extra garlic, or keep the whole thing mild so it works perfectly on a pizza. Or, for a lazy weeknight fix, buy a jar and go in with an open mind. Pizza is a perfect canvas for bold new ideas, and kimchi proves that the most surprising toppings can end up tasting like they were meant to be there all along.