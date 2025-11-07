One Of The Worst Wegmans Recalls Involved 1 Million Pounds Of Ground Beef

There are many reasons to love Wegmans. The grocery chain, which has stores in 10 states along the east coast of the United States, has grown a bit of a cult following. Customers love the chain's large selection of store brand items, welcoming store designs, and the resident train track set in the ceiling of most locations. On top of all of this, Wegmans has a wonderful selection of meats, cheeses, and baked goods. With all of that said, the chain is not without its own ups and downs. In January 2025, Wegmans recalled frozen chicken nuggets from stores due to the presence of bone pieces in the product.

However, that was small potatoes compared to an October 2007 ground beef recall that caused over 1 million pounds of ground beef to be pulled from store shelves due to a potential E. coli contamination. The recall impacted ground beef sourced from a Cargill Meat Solutions processing facility in Pennsylvania, but Wegmans wasn't the only grocer affected by this fiasco — other chains, such as Shop Rite, Giant, Weis, and Stop & Shop, were hit as well. Thankfully, this ground beef caused no publicly reported incidents of illness, and the contamination was caught by assessments done at the Cargill Meat Solutions plant by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USDA).