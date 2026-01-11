The Hands-Down Best Upgrade To A Caesar Salad We've Ever Seen
Caesar salad is a trusty go-to option, whether you're a regular salad muncher or new to leafy green dishes. However, you might want to reinvent this well-known salad, be it via a spicy upgrade to the Caesar salad dressing or this brilliant way you've probably never thought to serve it, creating a whole new salad experience. Traditional Caesar salad lovers may swear no other ingredients need to be added (some even debate the use of anchovies, a long-standing addition to this century-old dish), but if you're partial to modern twists to old classics, you might want to keep one particular finger food item near. The next time you're whipping up a Caesar salad, add in some onion rings.
Onion ring Caesar salad gets the green light from TikTok foodies looking to merge two flavorful meals into one. The creamy salad blends well with the allium-rich and easy-to-make onion rings. To create the dish all you need to do is cook your onion rings and then chop them up. Once the base of the Caesar salad is prepared, toss the chopped onion ring pieces into the salad and mix it all together to evenly distribute the ingredients. The best part is onion rings act as added seasoning and crunch, which is an easy way to sneak in more deliciousness. The strong onion taste also mingles with the depth of the Worcestershire sauce, umami notes in parmesan cheese, creamy mayonnaise, and sharp dijon.
Other ways to zhuzh up your onion ring Caesar salad
One of the best things about Caesar salad is the combination of textures in one mouthful. Onion rings can be used as a texture replacement for the croutons, acting as a tastier option that beefs up your salad. While you can bake frozen onion rings, it is also possible to make your circular onion snacks in the air fryer or create them from scratch and deep-fry them. One tip for the absolute best homemade onion rings is to ensure you use the right equipment and oils for deep frying. Deep fried onion rings provide added crunch and extra decadence that ramp up the flavors and textures in the salad. The best oils to use for deep frying include peanut, canola, or vegetable, which are relatively neutral tasting and have high smoke points.
After making your onion rings, chop them into bite-sized chunks so they can be crumbled over your salad. Remember to serve the salad immediately after adding the onion rings to keep the crispiness of the onion rings intact. One of the best ways to top your Caesar salad is by adding more parmesan cheese shavings and some fried onions. The fried onions contribute another layer of oniony flavor and ensure you get some added crunch with each bite — something your revamped Caesar salad will surely benefit from.