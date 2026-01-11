The Hands-Down Best Upgrade To A Caesar Salad We've Ever Seen

Caesar salad is a trusty go-to option, whether you're a regular salad muncher or new to leafy green dishes. However, you might want to reinvent this well-known salad, be it via a spicy upgrade to the Caesar salad dressing or this brilliant way you've probably never thought to serve it, creating a whole new salad experience. Traditional Caesar salad lovers may swear no other ingredients need to be added (some even debate the use of anchovies, a long-standing addition to this century-old dish), but if you're partial to modern twists to old classics, you might want to keep one particular finger food item near. The next time you're whipping up a Caesar salad, add in some onion rings.

Onion ring Caesar salad gets the green light from TikTok foodies looking to merge two flavorful meals into one. The creamy salad blends well with the allium-rich and easy-to-make onion rings. To create the dish all you need to do is cook your onion rings and then chop them up. Once the base of the Caesar salad is prepared, toss the chopped onion ring pieces into the salad and mix it all together to evenly distribute the ingredients. The best part is onion rings act as added seasoning and crunch, which is an easy way to sneak in more deliciousness. The strong onion taste also mingles with the depth of the Worcestershire sauce, umami notes in parmesan cheese, creamy mayonnaise, and sharp dijon.