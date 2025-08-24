The Brilliant Way You've Probably Never Thought To Serve Caesar Salad

We get it, sometimes you crave Caesar salad, and sometimes you crave garlic bread, but sometimes you crave them at the same time, right? And why shouldn't you be able to enjoy two of life's greatest pleasures at once? Enter the Caesar salad garlic bread boat: a crispy and buttery base for your favorite salad, kind of like a massive garlicky crouton to pile your well-dressed greens on top of. It's so simple to make and can transform an ordinary lunch or dinner into a meal you'd pay good money for.

The concept works because crusty bread, such as garlic bread or Texas toast, can easily be transformed into a sort of bowl if you just push the inside down with a spoon and let the outer crust stay up. Or if you're going a garlic baguette route, slice off the top and scoop out some of the bread inside before brushing the loaf with garlic butter. And here's an essential tip: for the best garlic bread, simply add more garlic. Don't be afraid to really go for it — your bread boat needs enough garlic to still be able to taste it over the rich Caesar dressing.

Once you've made your garlic bread, you'll have yourself a sturdy edible container for salad. Make mini versions using dinner rolls for individual servings at parties, or use a thick slice of ciabatta to serve up an unforgettable lunch for one. There are a few different ways to make your Caesar salad taste like it came from a restaurant, but serving it in a homemade garlic bread boat may be the most unique method yet.