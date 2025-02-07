Why It's Best To Avoid Eating Skate Fish Skin

There are plenty of fish types for purchase in your local grocery store's seafood department. You'll find shellfish like mussels and clams, and whole fish fillets like salmon and haddock. But it's less common to find skate, a fish that closely resembles a sting ray. This fish is edible; however, you have to know how to properly eat it for the best and safest experience. The first rule: Don't eat the skin. Skate skin, unlike other types of fish, can be very uncomfortable to consume.

Skate skin is loaded with tiny thorns, so you won't get too far if you do try to eat the skin because it will be painful. Even when skinning the skate, you should wear gloves to avoid injury. If you buy skate at the store, then the skin is likely already removed because of the way skate is often packaged and sold. But if you catch skate on your own, you'll need to take steps to properly remove its skin before you eat it.