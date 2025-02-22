The Truth About Eating Fish With Their Scales Still On Them

Unless you grew up on the water, it's very possible you've never given much thought to the anatomy of a fish. Especially if you're used to picking up a cleaned, scaled, and deboned filet from the grocery store or fish market, being confronted with a freshly caught, whole fish for the first time can seem intimidating. Which parts are edible, and which do you need to discard? Where do the scales end and where does the skin begin — and is either safe to eat?

In fact, fish skin is not only edible (for the most part), but it can also be one of the most flavorful and nutritious parts of fish such as salmon. As for the pesky scales that coat the skin, however, the answer depends. In most cases, the fish scales you are likely to encounter are technically safe to eat, as long as they have been properly cleaned and cooked. However, most people prefer not to eat them due to their unpleasant texture.

The potential benefits of eating fish scales are minimal. They are primarily composed of collagen, which is an important structural protein for your body, but there are more effective and delicious ways to eat a collagen-rich diet. Compared to fish flesh, scales are not a significant source of ingestible nutrients. That's why we usually recommend asking your fishmonger to descale your fish when you buy it, or to use a spoon for a DIY descaling at home in a pinch.