Why Trader Joe's Fans Are Disappointed With Its Take On Chicken Pot Pie

Trader Joe's has long been regarded as a go-to retailer for unconventional snacks, unique cheeses, and convenient frozen food products. That said, while there may be a frozen Trader Joe's meal that tastes straight out of an Italian restaurant, as well as other tried-and-true staples like the brand's uncured pepperoni pizza and carnival fun cake fries, many customers are disappointed in TJ's take on an all-time classic: chicken pot pie.

Unlike traditional chicken pot pie, which usually requires a knife and fork, the popular grocer released an ostensibly portable version in early 2025. Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies come in packs of two for around $4.50 and feature dark meat chicken with peas, carrots, and potatoes, all encased in an empanada-style pastry crust fortified with beef suet. Another major benefit of this handheld rendition is quick, easy heating in your microwave.

Yet, while TJ's may have discontinued its standard-size chicken pot pie for this versatile alternative, customers seem to have preferred the older version's flaky crust and rich, flavorful filling. With the handheld version, customers find the chicken-and-vegetable filling bland and lacking in quantity. At the same time, certain customers on Reddit claim eating these pies on the go is nearly impossible due to their especially flaky texture. Besides their lack of filling and subpar portability, TJ's fans are also disappointed in their nutritional content and overall texture.