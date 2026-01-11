Why Trader Joe's Fans Are Disappointed With Its Take On Chicken Pot Pie
Trader Joe's has long been regarded as a go-to retailer for unconventional snacks, unique cheeses, and convenient frozen food products. That said, while there may be a frozen Trader Joe's meal that tastes straight out of an Italian restaurant, as well as other tried-and-true staples like the brand's uncured pepperoni pizza and carnival fun cake fries, many customers are disappointed in TJ's take on an all-time classic: chicken pot pie.
Unlike traditional chicken pot pie, which usually requires a knife and fork, the popular grocer released an ostensibly portable version in early 2025. Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies come in packs of two for around $4.50 and feature dark meat chicken with peas, carrots, and potatoes, all encased in an empanada-style pastry crust fortified with beef suet. Another major benefit of this handheld rendition is quick, easy heating in your microwave.
Yet, while TJ's may have discontinued its standard-size chicken pot pie for this versatile alternative, customers seem to have preferred the older version's flaky crust and rich, flavorful filling. With the handheld version, customers find the chicken-and-vegetable filling bland and lacking in quantity. At the same time, certain customers on Reddit claim eating these pies on the go is nearly impossible due to their especially flaky texture. Besides their lack of filling and subpar portability, TJ's fans are also disappointed in their nutritional content and overall texture.
More reasons you may want to skip Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies
Per the packaging label, one Trader Joe's mini pot pie is 570 calories and only 4 ounces, which, for many customers online, is a waste for such a meager amount of food. One user on the r/TraderJoes subreddit was particularly dissatisfied with the amount of pastry, claiming, "You might as well just buy a toaster strudel." That said, many online customers find the pies' crust thick and flaky but the filling dry and sparse. One TikToker, in particular, tried a pie on camera and claimed that, due to the lack of gravy, she won't be repurchasing this product in the future.
Ultimately, in order to transform these chicken pot pies into one of your favorite frozen dinners from Trader Joe's under $5, you may need to top them with some extra gravy. Make your own with butter, flour, and chicken stock or use a pre-packed version like Trader Joe's Turkey Gravy. If all else fails, you can also make your own homemade version of chicken pot pie with some of TJ's most trusted food products.
Next to following some important tips for cooking chicken pot pie, for the pastry, use Trader Joe's refrigerated pie crusts or the brand's organic biscuits. Besides keeping your homemade version low effort with Trader Joe's pre-diced mirepoix, you can also give your pot pie a new and unexpected flavor with TJ's Thai Style Yellow Curry Sauce.