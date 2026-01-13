This Bubbly Booze Is The Perfect Way To Enhance Your Favorite Classic Cocktails

"Classic" cocktails sure sound especially esteemed. With one little modifier, what could seem like any old drink is catapulted into an exalted class where all others seem to be mere novelties. "Classic," of course, also fairly implies a kind of rigidity. One couldn't pass off a gentle 50/50 martini as a classic, for example, any more than a Jack and Cherry Coke can masquerade as an old fashioned. But, behind closed doors, or in the warm glow of your friendly neighborhood bartender, you can throw all those pesky expectations out the window, and really take a red pen to a lot of the classic guidelines. Champagne is just the equally dignified addition to plenty of classics that won't have as many looking askance.

Champagne can lighten up a lot of heavier spirits that you might want to take the edge off. The bubbles can have that near literal effect, but it can also serve as more of a diluent in lower quantities where its own effervescence is a little reigned in. Now, Champagne varieties' flavor profiles can vary as much as anything else, so not every sparkler will mingle as marvelously with every libation. But you'll find a few that happily marry.