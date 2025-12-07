The Festive Cocktail That's A Bubbly Spin On The Classic Old Fashioned

There are several ways to creatively use sparkling wine in your favorite drinks, but the first step is picking the right bottle of the bunch. A few options could be prosecco, cava, or Asti to bring in some fizz. No need to splurge or open the expensive bottles for this drink since the sparkling wine pairs with all the other ingredients for a combination that's unforgettable.

An extra-dry Champagne (aka extra sec) will perfectly enhance the flavors of this cocktail. Typically, extra-sec wine contains 12 to 17 grams of sugar per liter, making it sweet enough to complement the cranberry and sugar cubes while balancing the bitters and brandy. Not feeling for a boozy take on your festive old fashioned drink? No problem, you could always swap the alcohol for a non-alcoholic sparkling wine for an equally sweet and fresh mocktail. An alcohol-free chardonnay alternative would work as well.

For those who don't fancy a sugary sip, you could also leave the sugar cube out of the recipe, but this will mean you'll miss out on the bubbly action. If you're looking for a dazzling moment with a Champagne cocktail that has unmistakable bubbles, remember to add the Champagne as the last ingredient. Make note of how long the Champagne will stay crisp and bubbly after opening so you can give your guests the perfect pour in their sparkling old fashioned cocktails.