One Of Seattle's Best Coffee Shops Is Famously Haunted By This Friendly Ghost

New Orleans might be known for having some legendary haunted restaurants, but it appears Seattle has its own fair share of iconic haunts — and some of them even sell coffee. Ghost Alley Espresso is one such offbeat fixture tucked below the famous Public Market Center sign. This National Historic District has been around since 1907, so it's not at all surprising to find that a few spirits have lingered on.

Arthur Goodwin, a designer and former manager of the Market, is a popular one. Customers and employees alike have felt his presence over the years, and some have even seen him, describing Goodwin as a tall figure wearing a hat. If you happen to spot anything that fits the description while in the city, it might just be him. (And don't worry, the ghost is friendly.)

Arthur's attachment to the building is more than his spending two decades of a manager of the Market. He also designed the interior of the building. Take a look at the beautiful columns that dot the famous location to get an idea of his unique eye for design. Still, beyond the friendly haunts and layered history, Ghost Alley Espresso cafe has a lot more to offer, including a quaint exterior, surprising flavors, and a unique, unpretentious charm.