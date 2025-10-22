One Of Seattle's Best Coffee Shops Is Famously Haunted By This Friendly Ghost
New Orleans might be known for having some legendary haunted restaurants, but it appears Seattle has its own fair share of iconic haunts — and some of them even sell coffee. Ghost Alley Espresso is one such offbeat fixture tucked below the famous Public Market Center sign. This National Historic District has been around since 1907, so it's not at all surprising to find that a few spirits have lingered on.
Arthur Goodwin, a designer and former manager of the Market, is a popular one. Customers and employees alike have felt his presence over the years, and some have even seen him, describing Goodwin as a tall figure wearing a hat. If you happen to spot anything that fits the description while in the city, it might just be him. (And don't worry, the ghost is friendly.)
Arthur's attachment to the building is more than his spending two decades of a manager of the Market. He also designed the interior of the building. Take a look at the beautiful columns that dot the famous location to get an idea of his unique eye for design. Still, beyond the friendly haunts and layered history, Ghost Alley Espresso cafe has a lot more to offer, including a quaint exterior, surprising flavors, and a unique, unpretentious charm.
The Ghost Alley Espresso experience
It's hard to miss Ghost Alley Espresso once you're in the area, not just because you'll feel a chill run down your spine, but because expressive posters, distinctive graffiti, and elaborate art prints line its walls. If you let your eyes linger, this facade becomes a mini art gallery-like experience.
If you crave adventure, and we're assuming you do if this is your Seattle destination of choice, get the mystery mocha. The barista will take the reins on what to make. The salted nut latte is a popular option too. If you like layers of flavor in your coffee, you'll enjoy the striking combination of hazelnut, caramel, and applewood-smoked sea salt.
Should you find yourself with only 24 hours in Seattle and are wondering what to eat, you might regret it if you don't squeeze this into your itinerary. (Pike Place Chowder, the historic Seattle eatery that rises above its touristy surroundings, is equally worth the stop.) This spooky hideaway is small and only offers to-go options, so enjoying your cup elsewhere is basically mandatory. Still, you can definitely hang around the shop a little longer if you want to try and spot the friendly ghost.