The Costco Beef Product You Should Steer Clear Of, According To Customers
Costco is typically a great stop if you're looking to stock up on large quantities of beef, but not everyone is a fan of the Kirkland Signature Beef Back Ribs. A number of customers have strong feelings that these ribs might not be giving you the best bite for your buck. One consistent complaint about the ribs on Reddit is that they are noticeably sparse. "Barely any meat on them. 1/10, would not recommend," shared one buyer. Some shoppers were surprised by the end results after cooking. "I knew they weren't 'dino rib' meaty, but still expected better than what it ended up being. I felt like a dog gnawing on a bone," said a customer. Besides the lack of meatiness, some shoppers mentioned the meat that is there isn't necessarily the best cut of beef. "I don't like them at all. Way too greasy and fatty," said a buyer.
Considering the beef back ribs sell for around $5.49 per pound, they appear to be one of those Costco food items that aren't really a great deal. Some customers point out they could get better meat for the amount of money from their local butchers. "First time was bad. The second time, went for a meatier pack and was disappointed again. Next time, will go for a better cut at my local fresh market," shared a customer.
What to understand about beef back ribs
Many of those involved in the Reddit discussion about the Kirkland Beef Back Ribs point out that people are not understanding what these ribs are supposed to be like, as this cut of meat comes from under the front section of the backbone. "They come from a different part of the cow than normal beef ribs and are cheaper than regular beef ribs because they do have less meat," a Redditor commented.
However, some buyers enjoy these bones just for that reason. "When I'm making a big pot of pho or beef stock, it's a good cheap bone that provides a ton of flavor," said one buyer. "We buy some each month but they are used as cleaning devices for our German Shepherds," another customer shared. That said, if you are careful to choose a pack that looks like it has more meat on them, the ribs can turn out tasty and tender (especially if you smoke them), according to discussion amongst buyers. But your best bet, if you're looking for a truly meaty rib, is to look for plate ribs, also sometimes called dino ribs, or rib short ribs, both of which are thicker cuts. Or, grab a pack of these Kirkland ribs to look like a grill master with half the effort: St. Louis ribs.