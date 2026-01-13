The Costco Beef Product You Should Steer Clear Of, According To Customers

Costco is typically a great stop if you're looking to stock up on large quantities of beef, but not everyone is a fan of the Kirkland Signature Beef Back Ribs. A number of customers have strong feelings that these ribs might not be giving you the best bite for your buck. One consistent complaint about the ribs on Reddit is that they are noticeably sparse. "Barely any meat on them. 1/10, would not recommend," shared one buyer. Some shoppers were surprised by the end results after cooking. "I knew they weren't 'dino rib' meaty, but still expected better than what it ended up being. I felt like a dog gnawing on a bone," said a customer. Besides the lack of meatiness, some shoppers mentioned the meat that is there isn't necessarily the best cut of beef. "I don't like them at all. Way too greasy and fatty," said a buyer.

Considering the beef back ribs sell for around $5.49 per pound, they appear to be one of those Costco food items that aren't really a great deal. Some customers point out they could get better meat for the amount of money from their local butchers. "First time was bad. The second time, went for a meatier pack and was disappointed again. Next time, will go for a better cut at my local fresh market," shared a customer.